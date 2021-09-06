'Need for Space': How Have Humans Benefited From Exploration of the Universe?

NASA has sometimes been scrutinized for spending billions of dollars on space exploration and travel. The argument goes like this, why do we need to spend billions of dollars and the energy of the most creative people on space explorations when we can actually send that capital and mental energy to solve problems on Earth.

According to a Space News report, an opinion poll on completing 50 years since Man stepped on Moon revealed that only 27% of people think that expeditions to Mars are important.

By the looks of it, it does look like a valid, well-intentioned argument. However, there are glaring gaps in it, which brings it to the brink of being an absurd question. In reality, space explorations and space-related research have immensely benefitted people on Earth.

Be it technology, medicine, health, roads, shoes, NASA’s research projects have given birth to numerous tools and techniques that have made people’s lives easier than ever.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson, the famous astrophysicist, once extensively discussed the same argument in a podcast with Joe Rogan. He claimed that the third of the world’s GDP comes from computing and the Information Technology sector, the origin of which could be traced back to Quantum Physics, discovered in the 1920s.

He then mentions about one of his professors, who was an avid observer of the universe. He was researching on detection of gas clouds between stars, which led him to discover a new phenomenon in Physics called ‘Nuclear Magnetic Resonance.’

This phenomenon, when came under the observation of a medical technologist, gave birth to the Magnetic Resonance Imager (MRI), which is one of the most important inventions in medical science. This goes on to prove how exploring space, which, to a layman taxpayer, looks trivial, holds utmost significance.

Technologies like GPS, power tools, things like athletic shoes, memory foam, scratch-resistant glass, smoke detectors, and safety grooves on roads all came from space-related researches.

Space not only solves the problems of the present but also maps the road to solutions to future problems. Do you still think space exploration is a waste of capital and human energy?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here