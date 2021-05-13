'Need to Go Out for Sex': Kerala Man Apologises after Sending Unusual E-pass Request to Police

As India struggles to fight the escalating second wave of coronavirus, many states have announced strict curbs and lockdown to tackle the situation and adhere to the covid-19 norms. Social distancing and wearing masks have become the need of the hour and police across different states are being fully attentive in ensuring that people avoid unnecessary gathering and travel while following the issued guidelines. States that have announced lockdown and intra-state travel ban have asked citizens to get e-passes in case of emergency commute. And inevitably, cops have been bombarded with unusual e-pass requests have them scratching their heads.

In one such recent incident, the Kerala Police request a bizarre request from a man who wanted to step outside ‘for sex’. The resident from Irinave in Kannur’s Kannapuram requested in his e-pass application that he needed to go out for ‘sex’. The man wanted to go to a place in Kannur in the evening.

On receiving the application, the Assistant Commissioner of Police was alerted. Thereby, the Valapattanam police were instructed to nab the individual, who was brought to the station for questioning, reports Kerala Kaumudi.

The individual revealed that it was a mistake and he didn’t correct the ‘spelling error’ before sending out the final application. He said that he intended to write ‘six o clock’ and that was misspelt ‘sex’.

Accepting his apology, the man was released and instructed not to apply for an e-pass for non-essential reasons.

Earlier in a similar incident, the District Magistrate of Purnea, Bihar, took to Twitter to share another bizarre application for an e-pass that was received by the Bihar Police. Taking to the social media site, Rahul Kumar said, “Maximum applications we receive for issuance of E-Pass during #lockdown are genuine but then we receive this kind of requests as well. Brother, your pimples treatment may wait. #Priorities."

The applicant said that he needed to travel to treat his ‘acnes and pimples’, hence immediately needed an e-pass.

Maximum applications we receive for issuance of E-Pass during #lockdown are genuine but then we receive these kind of requests as well. Brother, your pimples treatment may wait. #Priorities pic.twitter.com/p9YD40InN4— Rahul Kumar (@rahulias6) May 5, 2021

Ever since the lockdown was announced, reports have suggested how police forces across different states Police have expressed their frustration when citizens come up with the ‘lamest’ of all reasons to be on the roads and get a pass.

