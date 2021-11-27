Need to Replace Animals with Plant-based Alternative as Food for Sustainability: Expert

With environment-friendly alternative food practices beginning to grow increasingly popular thanks to a concern for climate, sustainable lifestyle is of utmost importance if we wish to mitigate the effects of climate change. Walking the talk in that arena is Sandeep Sibal, CEO of Fourth Frontier who also invests heavily in alternative protein space. Sibal now also heads Ahimsa VC that ‘invests in early stage startups that are leveraging and inventing new technologies to build better alternatives using plants, cells and fermentation, for the food and materials sectors.’

Sibal was speaking at the Isha Leadership Academy’s business leadership programme ‘Isha Insight: The DNA of Success’ on its Day 3 event.

Sibal attributes a lot of his inclination towards cutting-edge developments to his mother, who was a nuclear physicist in Germany during the 1960s. Sibal says his views of the world were often through his mother and when it came to asking questions, no idea, no question was stupid. “My mother was also influenced by Gandhiji and believed that even one person could change the world in some capacity. Together a lot if these factors were the reasons I chose to seek a different path for my career, to help create new things."

Speaking of the gradual transition from animal based products to sustainable development, Sibal points out how something similar has happened already. “The transportation industry was earlier by animal-drawn carriage and the likes and it took a lot of social engineering but we have switched to other form of transport. Same happened with agriculture."

Sibal elaborates, “The way we procure our food is actually very unhealthy and unsustainable as close to 3 trillion animals are killed due to food every year including fish and the inefficiency to use it properly means a sizeable chunk of population doesn’t get anything." Referring to a recent report, he adds, “Around 70 percent of land is used for producing of food using animals but it only supplies 18-20 percent of food, thereby resulting in a unsustainable way of food procurement. And thus, it is imperative that we replace the demand for food by more plant-based alternative."

The alternative food industry bases its products on three kinds- plant based cell based and fermentation based.

Sibal says governments in many countries such as Singapore, Denmark and America have invested heavily and actively funding R&D in these alternative food industry and CFTRI, IIT Madras are actively looking to collaborate with companies for this.

Sibal also spoke about two startups his company is funding, one called ‘Brew 51’, which creates alternative meat product by using muscle fibres that are thinner than hair.

The company’s website states that it believes in “creating and replacing whole-cuts of meats, starting with fish, using plant-based ingredients, and making the products more attractive in terms of texture, taste, nutrition and price."

The four-day programme, designed to help entrepreneurs prepare for the next stage of their leadership journey, was kicked off by Sadhguru on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.