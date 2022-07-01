Neeraj Chopra Bows Down to Take Blessings from Elderly Fan, Video Goes Viral

A video which is currently going viral shows Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra taking blessings from an elderly fan. Uploaded by a Twitter user, the video shows Neeraj Chopra with his fans, who are taking pictures with him. Very politely, he can be heard saying, “Thank you.” After this he shakes hand with people as he bids goodbye and bows done for an elderly man to take his blessings. “So down to earth this person @Neeraj_chopra1. Took blessing from an elderly fan. That speaks volumes. Love you,” read the caption of the video. Since uploaded, the video has managed to garner over 47K views.

Tweeples can be seen appreciating the man for his politeness. Many are also Retweeting the video with their own caption. One Twitter user wrote, “The one who stay humble in winning and composed in defeat is destined for greatness.” Another person wrote, “A massive fan of this man!! He is going to scale new heights for sure. Keep the tricolour flying high.”

Have a look at the video:

So down to earth this person @Neeraj_chopra1 ❣️Took blessing from an elderly fan. That speaks volumes. Love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jjo9OxHABt — Your ❤️ (@ijnani) June 30, 2022

This came in just after Neeraj Chopra clinched his first top-3 finish at the prestigious Diamond League Meeting with a national record-shattering effort. However, he missed the 90m mark by a whisker in a star-studded field here on Thursday. The 24-year-old Chopra opened with a stunning throw of 89.94m, just 6cm shy of the 90m mark. His other throws measured 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67 and 86.84m. He bettered his earlier national record of 89.30m.

Sports minister Anurag Thakur shared a video of Chopra’s record-breaking throw on social media while saying, “Olympic Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 sets the new National Record and Personal Best at 2022 #StockholmDL with a throw of 89.94m, finishing 2nd Take a look at the record-breaking throw!”

The boy from Haryana missed out on the gold medal, as the top podium position was claimed by Anderson Peters as the athlete from Grenada registered a throw that measured 90.31 m with his third attempt of the evening.

Heading into the diamond league, Chopra had got the better of Peters twice this season. Once, at the Kurotone Games in Finland, the Indian took the gold medal. And another time at the Paavo Nurmi Games in the same nation as the Peters finished third.

