Neeraj Chopra’s gold in Javelin Throw might have been the toast of the internet, but 22 years ago, unbeknown to most of the nation and the Olympics committee, a similar feat was performed by none other than megastar Chiranjeevi in the movie Iddaru Mitrulu.

Now, after two decades, the Tollywood star’s achievement is receiving all the eyeballs it deserves, thanks to a video clip shared by Twitter handle ‘GabbarSingh.’ He shared the clip and wrote “The 1st Gold medal in Javelin.”

In what seems like a sports event at a college, the megastar is seen throwing a colourful spear (which suspiciously looks CGI-aided mid-flight) that lands on the dais. Such is the impact of the landing that the judges seated around the platform are thrown off their chairs. The performance is followed by a hearty hug from co-star Sakshi Shivanand and a celebratory dance in Chiranjeevi’s inimitable style. Overall, it’s a joyous day, just like the one when India won its first gold in a track-and-field sport in 100 years.

Needless to say, the share evoked some amusing responses. One user pointed out similar feats have been performed by another Tollywood star, Balakrishna. In the clip, the actor is seen using an umbrella like a parachute and saving the day. He wrote: “Only Nandamuri Heroes Could do Wonders Though How Balakrishna Could fly With Umbrella Tent instead of Parachute, How he Cud Uproot Prison Bars, How he Cud guide train in reverse direction With thigh slap.” (sic)

Another user speculated if the design of the javelin was changed by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) after they watched that clip. The tweet said: “This is the reason why IAAF technical committee redesigned the javelin to make it less lethal.”

A user pointed out that it is possible that Neeraj Chopra was inspired by this movie scene to cinch his Tokyo Olympics gold.

“Looks like the movie that inspired Neeraj has been found,” he wrote.

