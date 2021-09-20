Neeraj Chopra Plays 5 Roles in Cred Ad, Twitter Says 'Could Do Akshay Kumar's Biopic'

India’s enthusiasm around everything Neeraj Chopra has been unrelenting ever since he brought home India’s first ever gold medal in track and field events at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The star javelin-thrower, now affectionately dubbed India’s “golden boy", tends to stir up quite the storm on social media, with legions of fans and memes to his name. As it turns out, Neeraj isn’t oblivious to the hype. Cred Club, a members-only credit card management and bill payments platform, has come up with an ad featuring Neeraj that highlights just this phenomenon. Starting off with actor Jim Sarbh stating that he gets as excited about Cred and its rewards as Indians get about Neeraj Chopra, the ad shows the athlete in various outfits and various roles, addressing himself. In one, he is a movie director promising to turn Neeraj into a star; in another, he is a banker asking him if he would take up MBA; another shows him as a member of the paparazzi. Twitter was bowled over by his acting skills, to say the least, and praises poured in from every corner.

Virender Sehwag chimed in with a clever quip on Neeraj’s unparalleled skill with the javelin, tweeting, “The only Person for whom ‘Kya Fekta hai Yaar’ is a compliment- @Neeraj_chopra1!" while sharing the ad. Memers agreed. While some Twitter users said Neeraj’s acting chops were going to threaten Bollywood actors, others said the real competition was between him and Indian moms. “Bro neeraj chopra is literally giving competition to Indian moms in multitasking," the user wrote.

Star Kids after watching Neeraj Chopra's excellent acting skills:- pic.twitter.com/XSIJ2OI2CK— Ravi Gupta Ji (@RaviGuptaJi12) September 19, 2021

Bro neeraj chopra is literally giving competition to Indian moms in multitasking https://t.co/wBSfUMSjbr— Bhumi (@bhumii_jain) September 19, 2021

However, the compliment of the highest degree and the most popular one went something like this: “going by this, neeraj chopra is a solid contender to play akshay kumar in a biopic in the near future," as per several Twitter users.

going by this, neeraj chopra is a solid contender to play akshay kumar in a biopic in the near future https://t.co/LJ1PIxnJBx— Poulomi Das (@PouloCruelo) September 19, 2021

Neeraj Chopra last week said that he has set his eyes on breaking the Olympic record to go with his gold medal winning feat at the Tokyo Games. Neeraj, who has a personal best of 88.07m metres, clinched the historic gold with a throw of 87.58m. However, the Olympic record stands at 90.57m set by Andreas Thorkildsen in Beijing 2008.

