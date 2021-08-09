Gold medalist and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been receiving gifts from state governments and business houses after his big win in Tokyo Olympics and deservedly so.

The latest perk to come his way is free accommodation at any OYO room all over the world. In a tweet, Ritesh Agarwal, CEO and founder of hospitality company, Oyo Rooms, said: “A masterclass in focus- @Neeraj_chopra1, you do our nation proud! Now that you’ve won the game of “throwns”, you deserve relaxation fit for a king. From our beautiful villas in Europe to our scenic Indian locales- our doors in any OYO around the world are open to you-on us!

Earlier, after his iconic javelin throw in Tokyo Olympics 2020, this farmer’s son from Haryana was offered a cash reward of Rs 6 crore and a government job by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The star athlete from Panipat district in Haryana clinched the gold in javelin throw with an attempt of 87.58 metres, becoming only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

In a similar announcement, airline company IndiGo announced unlimited free tickets for Neeraj for one year. In a statement, Ronojoy Dutta, whole-time director & chief executive officer of IndiGo said, “Neeraj we were all overjoyed to hear about your remarkable achievement. You have made the country proud, and I know all IndiGo employees would be truly honoured to welcome you onboard one of our flights. With all humility, we would like to offer you free flights on IndiGo for a year. You have shown us what hard work, resilience and passion can achieve and I am sure you will be a torchbearer for future Indian athletes. Well done, Neeraj".

