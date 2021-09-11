Neeraj Chopra Takes Parents on Their First Flight, Says 'Dream Came True'

Neeraj Chopra, India’s javelin star and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist has been in the news since his historic win at the games this year. On Saturday, the young man shared on his Instagram handle on how he manage to fulfill a long standing dream of his own- taking his parents - Satish Kumar and Saroj Devi on their first flight. Chopra hails from Haryana’s Panipat and belongs to a humble farming family there.

Chopra took to Instagram where he put up a heartfelt post for his parents and wrote, “A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight."

He shared the same in Hindi too and shared a photo of the trio near a aircraft. Chopra also thanked everyone for their wishes and blessings in his life.

Born in a small village named Khandra in a farmers’ family, Neeraj has two sisters and the 23-year-old’s inspiring journey from there to winning a gold, the first for javelin has been the stuff of dreams. Neeraj’s insta post also contained 2 more photos of the trio inside the craft.

As a teenager, Chopra was enrolled at the local gymnasium at Madlauda after being teased by local kids for being overweight. While the young boy shed the extra kilos, he also started taking part in sports events and while once at Shivaji stadium in Panipat, he saw some javelin throwers and started developing an interest himself.

After his return from the Olympics, Neeraj unfortunately developed a fever for which he was also hospitalised for a few days. Later, on possibly advice from doctors, the 24-year-old has decided to take some time off from his hectic schedule to rest and to recuperate from all the travelling. He will be preparing for the 2022 World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games after his break.

