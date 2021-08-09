'Your Friend Neeraj Not Paying Bills': Tejaswin Shankar's 'Sharma Ji ka Beta' Moment

For every Indian fan, Neeraj Chopra has become a household name ever since he won gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Chopra cemented his name as the first Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold medal and he is also the first Olympic Gold medalist of India in Javelin throw. Following India’s ‘Golden boy’s heroics in the Japanese capital, he has now become an inspiration for everyone’s along with every desi parents’ ‘Sharma ji ka beta’.

As the country is taking pride in Neeraj’s golden moment as the first-ever Olympic medal in athletics after a long wait of 100 years, high-jumper Tejaswin Shankar and a close friend of Neeraj also went viral for sharing a few anecdotes about the latter in a newspaper column. But what caught Twitter’s attention was a few hilarious tweets from the high jumper too about his friend.

Sharing an incident with his mother, Tejaswin tweeted how he was exposed to some true-blue desi mom behaviour recently. He wrote, “Mom had a new creative line for me this morning, “ beta A/C band kar do! Tumhara dost @Neeraj_chopra1 nhi bhar raha current ka bill." (Son, switch off the A/C. Your friend Neeraj is not paying the electricity bill! )

Tejaswin’s ‘Sharma ji ka beta moment’ was hilarious to boot and netizens reacted to it as exactly someone who understood those mom-sentiments would do.

Hahaha… But let me assure you, even your own medal will not change anything. It's a mom thing. — Uthra (@Bakwasbaaji) August 8, 2021

Still better than "Pade pade sota rehta hain, chopra ji ke bete ko dekh, kuch seekh"— Nitin (@Mrigyatrishna) August 9, 2021

Tejaswin, who wrote a column about Neeraj in The Indian Express, shared how the two had shared a room in Bengaluru for two weeks earlier and how the duo bonded over food and video games.

