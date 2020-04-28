BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Neighbours Step Up to Help Old Woman with Books and DVDs to Spend Time in Lockdown

The note left by the woman on her door.

The note left by the woman on her door.

The woman put up a note on her door asking her neighbours for books and DVDs as she had none to spend the lockdown time.

  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 1:40 PM IST
As the cases of novel coronavirus continue pick up around the world, people have been forced to stay indoors for over a month now. And to smoothly pass off the lockdown period, they are keeping themselves engaged in reading and watching television.

However, in London a septuagenarian woman stuck in her home didn’t have any books and DVDs with her to pass the lockdown period.

She penned a note asking her neighbours for books and DVDs to help her in the lockdown. After reading the handwritten note, people of the block came together and left books and DVDs outside her home.

After receiving the articles, she posted another note expressing her gratitude to all those who lent her books and DVDs. She also said that once she finishes them she would leave them outside her home so that their owners could take them back.

The handwritten notes were shared by a user named Bon Cliff on Twitter. He wrote, “Yesterday an elderly woman in my block taped the first note to the lobby door, so my neighbours and I dropped off some books/DVDs for her. Today she stuck up a second note”.

Since being posted, it has received over 4 lakh likes and over 60, 000 retweets.

Several users also heaped praises on the neighbours for showing generosity.

See some of the replies:



