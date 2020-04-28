Neighbours Step Up to Help Old Woman with Books and DVDs to Spend Time in Lockdown

As the cases of novel coronavirus continue pick up around the world, people have been forced to stay indoors for over a month now. And to smoothly pass off the lockdown period, they are keeping themselves engaged in reading and watching television.

However, in London a septuagenarian woman stuck in her home didn’t have any books and DVDs with her to pass the lockdown period.

She penned a note asking her neighbours for books and DVDs to help her in the lockdown. After reading the handwritten note, people of the block came together and left books and DVDs outside her home.

After receiving the articles, she posted another note expressing her gratitude to all those who lent her books and DVDs. She also said that once she finishes them she would leave them outside her home so that their owners could take them back.

The handwritten notes were shared by a user named Bon Cliff on Twitter. He wrote, “Yesterday an elderly woman in my block taped the first note to the lobby door, so my neighbours and I dropped off some books/DVDs for her. Today she stuck up a second note”.

Yesterday an elderly woman in my block taped the first note to the lobby door, so my neighbours and I dropped off some books/DVDs for her. Today she stuck up a second note :) pic.twitter.com/ERbQe6DlQU — Bon Cliff (@conniebliff) April 23, 2020

Since being posted, it has received over 4 lakh likes and over 60, 000 retweets.

Several users also heaped praises on the neighbours for showing generosity.



See some of the replies:

this like the third time i’ve used this meme this week but idc, the tl is wholesome pic.twitter.com/HqwjpjRhJq — rigo (@rodrigo_iguess) April 25, 2020





I wish to become this old bird one day, with as equally kind-hearted neighbors — . (@___valeriaGF___) April 25, 2020

I dont have any neighbors i wish i did — dianne with an e (@dianabarryisgay) April 25, 2020

Awww that’s amazing please check if she needs any groceries etc too just in case — YouTube: Bisi Ade (@Bisiade_) April 24, 2020



