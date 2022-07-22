Neil Armstrong's Footprints Still Visible on Moon's Surface After 53 Years

On the 53rd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, NASA shared some footage from the time when Neil Armstrong scripted history by becoming the first person to step on the moon. His footprints on the moon are still visible. Besides Neil Armstrong, the mission also featured astronauts Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins.

The footages show the tracks left by the astronauts are still present on the lunar surface even after all these years. Along with the footage, NASA wrote, “It’s #InternationalMoonDay! Today marks the anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing – the first time that humans stepped on the surface of another world. This video from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter shows the astronauts’ tracks, still there after all this time.”

On their official Instagram Account, NASA shared three images of the lunar surface. In the caption, the space agency said, “Their achievement was made possible by the thousands of people who worked tirelessly toward a common goal, as set by President John F. Kennedy in 1961, and dreamed of by civilizations of old.”

After their research, the Apollo 11 astronauts also left behind a plaque which read, “Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon Moon in July 1969 AD. We come in peace for all mankind.”

The space agency also confirmed that they are in the midst of preparing a return to the lunar surface. Before a human return, missions like Artemis I and CAPSTONE will act as pathfinders and test elements of the overall plan. “As we move closer to our return to the Moon with @NASAArtemis, we prepare new generations for long-term lunar exploration with a focus on international cooperation and teamwork,” mentioned NASA.

There are 12 people so far who have walked on the surface of the Moon and 12 others who have orbited the moon.

