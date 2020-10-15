Nellore Duo Enter Guinness World Record for Smashing Most Number of Coconuts While Blindfolded

The video was posted by the Guiness World records. Both the men have previosuly held records. (Credit: Guiness World Record)

A teacher-student duo living in Andhra Pradesh set a Guinness World Record for breaking the most number of coconuts placed around a blindfolded person in a minute. Martial arts teacher Prabhakar Reddy P. from Nellore, smashed 49 coconuts that were kept around his student Rakesh B who was wearing a blindfold.

The master and student duo achieved the title, this year, on September 15 after the latter smashed 49 coconuts around the former and that too, while blindfolded. A video filming of their feat was shared on social media and is now doing rounds on the internet. Guinness World Records posted a footage showcasing the record in the making on Facebook.

In the video, one can see martial arts student Rakesh lying on the ground. The teacher starts smashing coconuts kept around his student with a hammer. The video begins with Prabhakar's eyes being covered with a black piece of cloth being tied around his head. The salt is put before placing the cloth so that Rakesh is unable to open his eyes even for a split second.

According to the video, the coconuts used for the act were fed to stray animals later. The video also showed previous record holders of the feat Karamjit Singh and Kawaljit Singh, who smashed 35 coconuts in a minute.

According to the official site, both Rakesh B and Prabhakar Reddy P hold multiple Guinness World Records together and individually in the field of martial arts. Prabhakar Reddy is 36th Generation Warrior Monk, and trained at the Shaolin Temple in China.

In 2018, Prabhakar set the record for most martial arts throws in a minute of the same person. With that, he broke his own previous record from 2017 attempted with Sujith Kumar E. In 2019, Prabhakar achieved the record for smashing 30 watermelons in one minute.