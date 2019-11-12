Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

'Nemo' Fish Can See Ultraviolet Light and Use it to Find Friends and Food, Study Reveals

Researchers at the University of Queensland (UQ) set out to find out how anemone fish — easily recognised by their striking orange and white patterning — see their world and how that influences their behaviour.

PTI

Updated:November 12, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Nemo' Fish Can See Ultraviolet Light and Use it to Find Friends and Food, Study Reveals
Image for representation. Credits: Pixar / Walt Disney.

The fish made famous in the Hollywood movie Finding Nemo can see ultraviolet (UV) light and may use to find both friends and food, according to a study.

Researchers at the University of Queensland (UQ) set out to find out how anemone fish — easily recognised by their striking orange and white patterning — see their world and how that influences their behaviour.

The findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, show that the Great Barrier Reef anemone fish was basically Nemo’s cousin.

“We looked at everything starting with the genes they use to see and what proteins they express, and in combination with anatomical data, predicted what these anemonefish can see,” said Fabio Cortesi from UQ’s Queensland Brain Institute (QBI).

“Proteins involved in detecting light have minute, well-known differences that influence which wavelengths of light they absorb,” Cortesi said. The team was able to discover a unique specialisation in the eye of the fish that may allow them to better detect friends and their anemone.

“In the part of the anemone fish’s eye that looks forward, the photoreceptors detect a combination of violet light and ultraviolet light,” said QBI’s Fanny de Busserolles, coauthor of the study. “They seem to be very good at distinguishing colour, and very good at seeing UV — it looks like they use it a lot,” de Busserolles said.

Coauthor of the study Sara Stieb said the special ability made sense, based on the fish’s environment and food source.

“Anemone fish live very close to the surface, where UV light can easily penetrate. They live in symbiosis with anemones, and the anemones use UV to grow,” Stieb said.

“Moreover, anemonefish feed on zooplankton which absorb UV light, so it would appear like dark dots against the background, making it easy to find,” she said.

Cortesi said UV vision lent anemone fish another important advantage. “Their visual system seems to be very tuned to recognising who is their friend and who is not. The white stripes on anemone fish reflect UV, which means they should be easier for other anemone fish to recognise,” he said.

“By contrast, a lot of the bigger fish — including ones that eat anemone fish — cannot see UV, so if you want to communicate on the reef over short distances, then UV is a very good way to do this,” said Cortesi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram