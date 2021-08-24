Neolithic Skeletons From 6,000 Year Old Burial Ground Found in Transylvania

A team of archaeologists has unearthed 6000-year-old burial graves at a historical site up for industrial construction in the gothic Transylvania, Romania. The excavation found multiple skeletons of people belonging to the Neolithic era, and various pottery vessels were found in the grave near the skulls of skeletons. Researchers believe that these urns and vessels were buried with the deceased as offerings that they can use in the afterlife.

The excavation project started in July on a 10000 square meters large historical site in a commune in Cluj-Napoca called Iclod, on which an industrial construction is to be erected. Along with the Neolithic traces, the excavators also found a bonus of evidence from the Celtic age, which is a 2200-year-old era. A large pit was also discovered, which was used by the Neolithic ancestors to store food, that eventually became a dumping pit for the households, where useless objects were thrown. A cattle skull and a bunch of ceramic remains were exhumed from the pit.

“These excavations are essential since their (Neolithic and Celtic civilization) story must be told, even after thousands of years. By learning about them, we can learn more about ourselves,” archaeologist Paul Pupeza, National Museum of History of Transylvania, told gherlainfo.ro. “We are privileged to take a look into the past and at something so unique and special,” he added.

Paul was joined by Malvinka Urak and Nagy Szabolcs in the excavation project. The researchers were glad to find out that the agricultural practices in the area did not tamper with the historical shreds of evidence buried in the ground. The objects and carcasses found in the cemetery will be taken back to the museum for further analysis and will be restored and preserved for public exhibition.

The Neolithic Age or the new Stone Age was the advent of cultural and technological developments among prehistoric humans when they were no longer hunters and gatherers. The era marked the beginning of permanent dwellings built by humans. The Celtic settlement, on the other hand, falls in the Iron age. Unlike the Neolithic humans, the Celtics used to burn the bodies and put the ashes in urns before burying them, along with offerings and pieces of iron.

