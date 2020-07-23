NEOWISE Comet's Special Appearance in US Man's Proposal Photo Makes Love a Cosmic Affair

Oregon, Unites States resident John Nicotera had planned to propose to his girlfriend Erika Pendrak earlier in the year. But his plans to propose at Crater Lake, were put on hold when the Covid-19 pandemic struck the world froze all plans. Not one to lose heart, the industrious Pendrak found an opportunity even better than before to make the proposal a once in a lifetime event - the passing of the ancient NEOWISE comet.

Even as stargazers across the world rejoiced as the NEOWISE comet entered Earth's solar system on July 14, Nicotera decided to make the passing of the comet really special for him and his girlfriend.

A self-proclaimed space junkie, Nicotera decided to take his girlfriend to Old Forge in New York to view the comet and commence with his plan. His friend and photographer Tim Leach had already set up camp at the site to capture the moment on film.

When the couple was snapping photos of the comet, Nicotera decided to go down on one knee and ask Pendrak to marry him. But in order to get the perfect shot of the duo with the comet, he has to insist that she hold still for at least seven seconds. And the results were amazing.

"Tim froze time for us so we could live this moment forever," Nicotera told CNN. "I've never seen anything so beautiful."

An elated Nicotera took to Twitter to share the amazing proposal photos with the world.

Images of the proposal went viral on both legacy and social media. Many recalled a still from the romantic Hollywood film 'A Walk to Remember' where the protagonist proposed to his girlfriend in a similar fashion.

Wow ~ what a memorable engagement photo! ❤️ “Picture of proposal in Old Forge captures comet Neowise” https://t.co/zalGQBddIi — Lydia Kulbida (@LydiaOn10) July 21, 2020

Nicotera and Pendrak are not the only lovers who decided to get hitched in light of the comet. Another couple from Bahama, North Carolina - Brian Thomson and Hannah Allen - also managed to have their memorable proposal with the comet as the background.

Named after NASA's Near Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer which first spotted it in March, Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE, is particularly exotic due to its age – the comet is believed to contain intergalactic particles that it picked up from its travels across the universe for over 4 billion years, and its approach to Earth – the next time NEOWISE is expected to approach Earth is after another 6,800 years, as per data from USA’s space exploration agency, NASA.