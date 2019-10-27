Nepalese Festival 'Kukur Tihar' Celebrates 'Day of Dogs' by Worshipping Them

A five day festival, called Tihar, has begun in Nepal this week and Sunday marked the second day of the festival. The second day is traditionally known as Kukur Tihar, or the day of the dogs. Yes, Nepal has a legitimate festival dedicated to dogs. And maybe, we could learn a thing or two from them.

While pleas to minimise crackers during Diwali, which have been proven to be harmful to dogs, fall on deaf ears, the Nepalese are celebrating Tihar in a wholesome way by worshipping dogs. Dogs, during this festival, are adorned with flowers, have tikka put on their foreheads and offered food as part of the ceremony.

In Nepalese customs, dogs are believed to be messengers of Yamraj or the god of death and the ceremony is an attempt to appease the god.

Here are some visuals from the Tihar:

Kayle, bcause calling him 'kaley' could be racist!? He's the grandson of kuchu & still lives with us. Has his bih living with us too, Sweety. She might be due in few months. His mom aka Kuchu's daughter 'Motie' went poila after giving birth to Kayle.... he balls nmw.#kukurtihar pic.twitter.com/Aju3A3JEQq — pukay (@pukusubedy) October 27, 2019

Acknowledging all the joy she gives in our life ❤️#kukurtihar #humanbestfriend pic.twitter.com/NIxai3lvqG — Priyanka Budhathoki (@bpriyanka111) October 27, 2019

Kukur Tihar is tommorow. The day we worship all dogs. Give blessings to your dogs. pic.twitter.com/3P5dElE79X — A happier day (@AHappierDay) October 26, 2019

Whether or not U believe in #Dogs, this little #Nepalese tradition will restore some of yr faith in humanity. Each year, on 2nd day of 5-day Diwali celebrations in Nepal, they celebrates #KukurTihar or “day of dogs” by worshipping man’s four-legged friend https://t.co/H9Kh8DOltB — JyotsnaDeviMardarajHarichandan #Odisha (@jyotsnadevi33) October 26, 2019

Back in the Netherlands for Deepavali; celebrated Kukur Tihar or Dog Festival as per Nepali tradition today putting tika on the forehead of our dogs, garlanding then with marigolds and giving them treats pic.twitter.com/dBwXWP9wVZ — Venu Rajamony (@venurajamony) October 26, 2019

Happy Kukur tihar mero Puntey 😘😘 Thankyou for everything that you've done for us. I wish you great health and long life. #KukurTihar #missingHome pic.twitter.com/p3XAPyiC1j — Darshana Gurung🇳🇵 (@Darshnagr8) October 27, 2019

