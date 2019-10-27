Take the pledge to vote

Nepalese Festival 'Kukur Tihar' Celebrates 'Day of Dogs' by Worshipping Them

The second day of Tihar is traditionally known as Kukur Tihar, or the day of the dogs.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:October 27, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
Nepalese Festival 'Kukur Tihar' Celebrates 'Day of Dogs' by Worshipping Them
A five day festival, called Tihar, has begun in Nepal this week and Sunday marked the second day of the festival. The second day is traditionally known as Kukur Tihar, or the day of the dogs. Yes, Nepal has a legitimate festival dedicated to dogs. And maybe, we could learn a thing or two from them.

While pleas to minimise crackers during Diwali, which have been proven to be harmful to dogs, fall on deaf ears, the Nepalese are celebrating Tihar in a wholesome way by worshipping dogs. Dogs, during this festival, are adorned with flowers, have tikka put on their foreheads and offered food as part of the ceremony.

In Nepalese customs, dogs are believed to be messengers of Yamraj or the god of death and the ceremony is an attempt to appease the god.

Here are some visuals from the Tihar:

