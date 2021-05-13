Nepali Sherpa Sets World Record by Scaling Everest Twice in Shortest Time in the Same Season

Mingma Tenji Sherpa, a 43-year-old Nepali mountain guide, has created a world record by scaling Mount Everest twice in the shortest span of time within a season, organisers said here on Thursday.

Sherpa, a resident of Sankhuwasabha district of eastern Nepal, first reached the summit of Everest in the evening of May 7 as a member of a rope-fixing team, and then scaled the world’s highest mountain again on the morning of May 11, said Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Seven Summit Treks, which organised the expedition.

Second time Sherpa reached atop Everest as the mountain guide of a 16-member expedition team led by Bahrain prince Sheikh Mohammed Hamad Mohammed Al Khalifa, he said.

“He reached atop the Everest two times in just four days, creating a world record," Mingma said.

The Bahrain Royal Guard team is the first international team to conquer the new altitude of Everest at 8,848.86 metres.

Previously, Indian mountaineer Anshu Jamsenpa had held the record for fastest dual ascents on Mt Everest, scaling the mountain twice in 118 hours and 15 minutes in 2017. She, however, still holds the record for the fastest dual ascent on Everest by a woman.

On May 8, Nepali mountain guide Kami Rita Sherpa broke his own record by climbing the mountain for the 25th time.

Nepal and China in December last year jointly announced that the revised height of the world’s highest peak was 8,848.86 metres, about 86 centimetres more than the previous measurement done by India in 1954.

The Nepal government decided to measure the exact height of the mountain amid debates that there might have been a change in it due to various reasons, including the devastating earthquake of 2015.

