Neptune Retrograde is around the Corner. Here's What It Means

Mercury Retrograde came to an end on June 25, Friday. With that, began another planet’s retrograde. It is Neptune which will go into retrograde now until December 1, Wednesday. The mysterious planet, bearing its Trident upon the wine-dark Sea, will take everyone all the way back to February 2021during this retrograde period. To begin with, one must look back at the events of February of this year to get an idea of something that may pop back in their life now.

Usually, when a planet is in retrograde, it is acknowledged in the light of the scandalous Mercury and how it wreaks havoc. Typically, it brings the vibe of miscommunication which makes sense. While there is a strong tendency to feel nervous when a planet goes retrograde, not all such periods can be expected to have similar impacts on daily life. Yes, not all retrogrades are bad according to a psychic medium, Stephanie Burke. She explained that the planet of Neptune going into retrograde implies people will finally see things as they really are. “Neptune is the planet of dreams, inspiration, fantasies, and illusions. Neptune will be retrograde in its home sign of Pisces which will amplify the effects of the energy,” said Burke.

Let’s take a closer look at the Sea-God and understand what this Neptune retrograde means for us. This retrograde can be a period where secrets are unfolded and illusions are disrupted. Neptune can lead you to believe true for something false. It plays a role in convincing that a daydream can happen, however, in retrograde, such illusions fall and skeletons in the closet begin to reveal themselves. Those only looking through rose-tinted glasses could be facing some startling truths that will come to light now. Whatever you learn now, creates opportunities for a new dream to be shaped when Neptune goes director back in motion later this year.

Burke said that just how a curtain falls, enabling the truth on the other side to show, the retrograde will be helpful for others to see things more clearly and realistically. Whatever unveils during this Neptune retrograde will empower you. It will make the way for you to be creative and to dream in the manner in which you should. This period will lift the fog and help in relieving anxieties and false fears. In addition to knowing others’ real intentions, this retrograde could lead us to see ourselves for who we really are.

