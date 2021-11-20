Nestle Backs US Startup That Will Develop 'Vegan Chicken' With Skin and Bones

The allure of plant-based meat substitutes seems to have caught on to the world’s largest food company as well. Nestle SA has invested in a vegan startup that is trying to create meat substitutes. The ‘chicken’ is being made as realistically as possible as it will also have fake skin and bones. A California based company, Sundial Foods has received funding of about $4 million from Nestle, Bloomberg reported. The money from the funding will be used to start off production of the plant-based meat substitute food as the food company is planning to launch ‘vegan chicken wings’ in the San Francisco Bay Area and then spread to the state later next year.

As a steady number of consumers are moving away from animal products citing health or environmental reasons, Nestle is investing in vegan products in a big way. Reports say the Swiss-based company is also involved in developing cultured meat with Israeli cell-based startup Future Meat Technologies Ltd.

The vegan endeavour has been started by Jessica Schwabach and Siwen Deng after the duo met in 2019 while studying at the University of California Berkeley’s Alternative Meat program.

The chicken wings the company is developing are made of eight easy-to-recognize ingredients that include water, chickpeas and sunflower oil. They also do not use artificial flavours and protein content is same as that of chicken and less saturated fat.

There’s been a boom in demand for plant-based alternatives to favourite foods including meats, such as sausages and burgers. Recently, scientists were able to recreate Japan’s famed Wagyu beef in a lab.

