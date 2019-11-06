Take the pledge to vote

Netflix Allowed Viewers to Skip Trump Jokes in its Latest Comedy Special with Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers' had a 'clever' idea to take advantage of the 'Netflix experience' for his latest comedy special 'Lobby Baby'. But fans were disappointed.

November 6, 2019
Netflix Allowed Viewers to Skip Trump Jokes in its Latest Comedy Special with Seth Meyers
Love to watch stand-up but politics not really your thing? Well, Netflix may have an answer for you. The video-streaming giant recently released a comedy special with a special button that allows viewers to skip all the Trump jokes.

The idea was allegedly the brainchild of American comedian and late night talk show host on NBC Seth Meyers who approached Netflix with it prior to the release of his special, "Lobby Baby". Meyers wanted Netflix to allow viewers to skip the portion where he makes jokes about US President Donald Trump in case they don't aren't interested in watching it.

Meyers, who is no stranger to trolling Trump on his late night show, decided to give his Trump-leaning audiences an opportunity to watch him without getting offended.

"It dawned on me that because it was on Netflix, there would be this opportunity to put in technology that would allow people to skip it," Meyers told CNN. "It was a way to build in the response to anyone who would say, 'Oh, let me guess there's going to be jokes about the President.'"

The option would work much like the "skip" button on Netflix that allows viewers to skip the credits roll.

Netflix is always introducing new and innovative formats of delivering visual content to enhance the quality of viewing and in turn enhancing user satisfaction with the platform. Earlier this year, Netflix released Bandersnatch, the live-action interactive immersive original which allowed viewers to choose their own adventure, in this case ending.

And now, the skip option opens a minefield of options in terms of streaming sensitive content without imposing them on viewers and further empowering audiences.

And as for Netflix, the platform seems quite happy with the Meyers innovation. Robbie Praw, director of original standup comedy programming on Netflix, told CNN Business that Meyers' idea was a "clever" one and that allowed both creators and viewers to take advantage of the "Netflix experience" in new and innovative ways.

The decision, however, was met with some criticism from fans, many of whom contended that they watched Meyers because of his political content and not in spite of it. A Twitter user even referred to the skip option as the "snowflake" button.

