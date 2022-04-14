Netflix Boss Reveals Why He Doesn't Share His Password Even with Family

Netflix co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, recently revealed that he does not share his account’s password with anyone, not even his family members. Not only did he reveal that he refrains from sharing his password, but he also spilled the beans on why it is so. Netflix passwords are a holy grail for many who seek access to torrential content, without spending a penny for the service. As a Netflix account payer, you too must have been in such situations where your friends ask for a peephole into your subscription. Well, if you’re running out of reasons and explanations pertaining to your refusal to give out your password, you can take a tip or two from the streaming platform’s boss himself. At the Oscars 2022, Ted, in an interview with Variety, said that he doesn’t share his password with anybody.

The interviewer asks, “How many family members do you share your Netflix password with?” To which, Ted replies, “Zero,” and breaks into laughter. He adds, “They all have their own account, and they all pay.” Explaining why, he says, “You know why though, they don’t want my picks, they want their own picks.”

Take a look at the short chat here:

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos says he doesn’t share his password with family members: “They don’t want my picks, they want their own picks!” https://t.co/YcZNPJv3eU | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV pic.twitter.com/sDMmV3akDq— Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2022

Netflix has, for years, ignored the fact that many users are mooching off on their friends' and families’ Netflix accounts. However, the streaming platform has taken cognizance (unfortunately?) and is testing ways to crack down on password sharing. In a test run tried in three Latin American countries, Netflix allowed their users to add up to two sub-accounts and in return, the payer has to pay a few dollars extra than what they pay to keep their account active.

As per the report by Variety, if this gets widespread in other countries, Netflix can generate a revenue of around $1.6 billion.

