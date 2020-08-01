Netflix Goes Full Bollywood to Welcome BFF Radhika Apte's Return on OTT With 'Raat Akeli Hai'

There was a time when Radhika Apte became synonymous with Netflix India for the platform’s purists. The actress’ omnipresence on the streaming giant is a known fact and it was just a matter of time that she made a comeback after a hiatus of nearly two years.

Apte gathered widespread praise for her performance in Netflix’s Lust Stories, Sacred Games, and Ghoul in 2018.

Netizens have often identified Netflix India’s love for Radhika as obsession and the actress holds no qualms in obliging it.

Now, Radhika is back with her recent original film Raat Akeli Hai on the platform, which also features her Sacred Games co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

To celebrate Radhika’s latest release, Netflix India is rejoicing on social media with a splash of humour, as usual.

The OTT platform has come up with a witty video in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (K3G) style. The scene picked by the site is when Jaya Bachchan greets his on-screen son Shah Rukh Khan in typical Bollywood fashion as he makes a grand entry.

On July 31, when Raat Akeli hai started streaming, Netflix posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “It’s FriYAY indeed! #RadhikaApte #RaatAkeliHai #NowStreaming”.

Among others, Radhika too couldn’t help laughing on seeing the hilarious clip. She reacted with “hahahahah” to which Netflix replied with a few lines from a song from K3G.

People seemed to enjoy the video thoroughly and acknowledged the sweet association of the company with Radhika. To acknowledge the same, a meme-fest instantly triggered online.

Take a look at some of the best comments that were shared on the post:

A user quipped, “RADHIKA Apte + Netflix = DNA Relative...(sic)”

“netflix is empty without radhika apte, (sic)” remarked another.

A third mentioned, “@netflix_in pe kaise meme banaye wo khud apni meme mast bana leta h,(sic)."

“I want someone to love me the way @netflix_in loves Radhika,” expressed someone. A person wrote,“I'll choose this love story over Rahul and Anjali's anyday, (sic).”

On July 30, Netflix’s Twitter page had shared another message, “Not like we’re keeping count and not like we’ve waited 2 years to tweet” of her return.

Not like we’re keeping count and not like we’ve waited 2 years to tweet this and not like we’re crying but Radhika Apte returns to a Netflix original tomorrow! 😭😭😭#RaatAkeliHai — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 30, 2020

Earlier, on the announcement of the film release, Netflix India's official account started a series of tweets saying, "Crying happy tears because Radhika Apte is going to be in a Netflix original again."