Soul-stirring Ghazals to Sufi Tunes, Netflix India's Tweet on Favourite Calming Song Gets Plenty of Reactions

Besides providing its subscribers with numerous entertainment options, streaming platform Netflix is also known for its interactive social media posts as they engage their audience in some light conversations. On Tuesday, Netflix India posted a screengrab from their recent movie Mandela where the lead actor played by Yogi Babu is seen relaxing and listening to music on his radio.

Captioning the screengrab, Netflix wrote that a song that always calms people down. Netizens jumped right into the comments section as they shared their favourite songs.

A song that always calms you down 😴 pic.twitter.com/1JmchSm3sJ— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 11, 2021

From Lata Mangeshkar’s classic hit song Lag Jaa Gale to BTS, the range of netizens’ favourite calming music was versatile and quite inclusive.

A good old ghazal is enjoyed by mostly everyone especially if it is by Jagjit Singh. Hence this user has this favourite ghazal that always worked its magic in calming them down:

Gam ka khazana tera bhi hai mera bhi by Jagjeet singh 😊😊😊— Ashish Verma (@im_ashishverma) May 12, 2021

For a fan of former British-Irish boy band One Direction that included five and then four members after Zayn Malik left the group, this song was their go to song whenever they needed a peace of mind:

Talking about boy bands, how could BTS miss the spot when talking about calm songs. This BTS fan recommends one of their most popular and heart-touching songs:

An AR Rahman creation never failed to calm our nerves and for this follower it was this song from the 2011 Rockstar movie album that always soothes them.

Another song from the same album sung by Mohit Chauhan mentioned by several followers was this sufi genre melody:

KUN FAYA KUN ❤️— Rahul Dhaker (@RahulDh44798831) May 12, 2021

From the 2002 Tamil movie Kannathil Muthamittal, this song is a favourite for this user. The song is again composed by Rahman.

Vellai pookal from Kannathil Muthamittal— prudhvi sagar (@Prudhvisagar) May 11, 2021

Songs from the 2009 movie Wake Up Sid also found their mention in the comments of the Netflix tweet. The songs for the movie were composed by the musical trio Shankar Ehsaan and Loy.

Iktara from wake up Sid— Vraj patel (@___vraj___) May 11, 2021

While an international recommendation of calming song included Halsey, Khalid and Benny Blanco’s this song:

Eastside : Song by Benny Blanco, Halsey, and Khalid pic.twitter.com/LAun9wdN8c— Diksha Pandey (@DikshaP38294827) May 11, 2021

So what id your favourite calming song?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here