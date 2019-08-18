Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Netflix Reveals Why Pankaj Tripathi Was the Perfect Choice for 'Guruji' in 'Sacred Games' 2

Watch the audition tapes to find out yourself.

News18.com

Updated:August 18, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
Netflix Reveals Why Pankaj Tripathi Was the Perfect Choice for 'Guruji' in 'Sacred Games' 2
Image credit: YouTube/Netflix
Season 2 of Netflix's wildly popular Sacred Games released this week, much to the glee of audiences and fans, and the show did not disappoint.

Apart from the old cast which includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde, this season saw some new characters join the fray. These include Kalki Koechlin's Batya and Pankaj Tripathi's 'Guruji', the mystical yet mysterious 'baba' who seems to be the key to understanding the saga.

While fans could not wait to watch their beloved Pankaj Tripathi, a cult hit among fans of Anurag Kashyap's works, Tripathi was not just chosen to do fan-servicing. In a new video released by Netflix, Tripathi can be seen auditioning for the roles of Gaitonde and his side-kick Bunty before finally reading for the part of Guruji.

Titled the "Leaked audition tapes", the video shows Tripathi read Guruji's lines to perfection, so much so that it was almost as if the character was written specifically keeping him in mind!

The promotional video, which has over 279,780 views since its release on YouTube on Aug 16, was captioned, "We knew Pankaj was perfect for Guruji but we didn't understand HOW perfect he was until we saw this ourselves,"

Well, it seems the creators of Sacred Games got it right after all. Not just Guruji, but almost every character's casting was done to perfection, leaving the audience marveling.

Have you watched Season 2 yet?

