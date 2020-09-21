Netflix India's Caption Contest Featuring Anjali from K3G is 2020 Mood

Netflix India’s social media account has always impressed many with its witty posts and its recent reel on Instagram has done it once again.

Taking to Instagram’s latest TikTok-esque feature called reels Netflix has taken its caption game a notch up and asked followers to match their level.

The video featured a scene from Karan Johar’s movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham where actor Kajol who played Anjali Sharma is seen wailing as she breaks the flower vase. Netflix India captioned the meme-worthy reaction as, “Every time we find out we’re working on a weekend.”

Netizens took the challenge in their stride and flooded the comment section with their creative captions. Users brought in their contemporary 2020 issues to the caption game as some mentioned their Zoom video call goof-ups while others compared the reaction to country’s youth who see a falling economy in the near future.

A user commented, “Mic was on *unmute*” while another said, “When Netflix subscription is over.” Adding the coronavirus context to the meme another user commented, “When you find out the pandemic doesn’t have 31.12.20 as the expiry date.”

Another pandemic related caption said, “Me on hearing that my best friend tested positive for corona one day after hanging out at my place.”

As many schools opened across the country on Monday a student wrote, “When we come to know that government is planning to open. Schools and colleges:(: (sic)” The caption challenge surely resonated with the netizens who expressed their issues which have made them cry just like Anjali in K3G.

The social media platform of the streaming giant is known to indulge its followers in creatively interactive caption challenges. And as always reading the comment section is a treat.

Netflix has provided its subscribers with the much-needed entertainment during the pandemic as cinema halls remain shut. This month Netflix India released some of its original movies which have kept the audience hooked to their screens.