Netflix India's YouTube Playlist for Popular Characters is Leaving Netizens in Splits

What song would Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) from Netflix's Sacred Games listen to when facing difficulties? According to Netflix India, it's Drake's 'God's Plan'.

Responding to fan requests of a dedicated playlist for popular Netflix characters, the platform has shared a meme which depicts some of its most famous characters from series and films like Sacred games, Dark, Kabhi Khusi Kabhi Gham, Narcos, Backstreet Boys, Om Shanti Om, stranger things, Delhi belly, Sex Education and Andaz Apna Apna. The characters and scenes have been paired with songs to identify their character or situation.

Netflix India shared a post on Instagram, consisting of 10 individual images on its official Instagram account. The pictures have been edited to look like YouTube screens.

In the post, each of the images consists of a still from a movie or series available on Netflix India. The characters from the scenes are each given their own song. For instance, is paired with the song 'God's plan' by Drake and Shanti (Deepika Padukone) from Om Shanti Om about to be burnt inside the studio.

The results are hilarious.

Sharing the post, they wrote, “So a lot of people have been asking for our YouTube playlist” to which netizens replied in hilarious ways.

One of the users commented, “Laughed way hard at Backstreet Boys one”. Another user wrote, “Brilliant guys”.

This, however, isn’t the first time Netflix India made the internet burst into laughter. Recently, Netflix India shared 'Gunjan Saxena mode' meme on Instagram to promote their latest film, 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. In the image, the 'flight mode' of mobile phone has been named as 'Gunjan Saxena mode'.

Not only this, but Netflix India also came up with a cheeky reply when a fan wittily asked how to stream movies on Netflix in flight mode. Netflix India replied, “you can download the film on Netflix's app and view it offline”.