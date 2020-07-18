Netflix is Offering 83 Years of Free Subscription if You Can Win at this Video Game

Tired of paying for your Netflix account? The streaming platform is giving you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attain an "immortal" Netflix account whose subscription will be free of cost for the next 1000 months or 83 years.

Sounds too good to be true, right? The OTT platform is celebrating the release of American superhero film The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari among others.

Based on Greg Rucka's comic novel of the same name, the movie is based on immortal mercenaries who are out on a revenge mission.

How to enter the contest?

After the release of The Old Guard, Netflix introduced a browser-based video game which you can take part in starting Friday through the Sunday. You play as the Labrys-wielding immortal whose mission is to defeat hordes of enemies.

"But how long is immortality, really? Netflix can’t promise a truly eternal subscription to its service, but it can offer the closest alternative: 1000 months of service, which comes out to a bit over 83 years," Netflix noted in its press release.

In the top-down layout game, you play Charlize Theron's character, Andromache of Scythia, who is armed with the double-bladed axe.

"But just like in the movie, dying is not the end. Getting killed only slows you down, so to get the highest score, you have to defeat enemies without getting hit, and as quickly as possible," Netflix stated.

If you end up with the highest points after the three-day timer, you can do away with the Netflix subscription fees for a lifetime.

"The competition will be held for three days (7/17, 7/18, and 7/19) on www.oldguardgame.com, whoever reigns as #1 once the three-day timer runs out will take home the Immortal* Netflix Account," the press release concluded.

You can visit the game here and join the race to 83 years worth of Netflix subscription. It's also worth noting that the competition is open only to the users in the US. The contest ends on July 19.