Netflix Just Got Cheaper in India and 'Thank You' Memes are Streaming in

With Netflix announcing a price drop for its subscription plans, the streaming service has made its users jubilant with people taking to their social media handles to share the joyful news along with some witty memes. The streaming platform slashed its subscription fees by as high as 60% in a bid to woo the users who are divided among other streaming platforms like Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. Netflix brought down the fees for its basic plan from Rs 499 to Rs 199 per month while the HD quality mobile-only monthly plan experienced a price cut from Rs 199 to Rs 149. The price for the premium plan on the other hand which enables you to play on four different screens simultaneously was reduced to Rs 649 against the earlier fees of Rs 799 per month.

Even the standard monthly subscription which was priced at Rs 649 earlier, was cut down to Rs 499 per month. The new subscription fee was updated this Tuesday and new users can take the benefit of the slashed prices. Netflix’s Twitter accounts themselves pitched in with memes of their own on the price cut.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s biggest competitor Amazon prime increased its subscription fees by up to 50% from December 14. According to the streaming platform, the new hiked price will be applicable on all its annual, quarterly and even monthly plans. Amazon users will now have to pay Rs 1499 for an annual subscription against the earlier fee of Rs 999 per year. The monthly plan also became experienced a price hike of nearly 39% from Rs 329 to Rs 459.

Netflix has grown rapidly in India especially during the pandemic when people resorted to binging on their favourite shows as they were compelled to stay at home. Lately, popular shows like Money Heist, Squid Game and Strangers things have worked like a magnet and have given a boost to Netflix users in India as well as abroad. Reportedly, the platform has currently more than five million paid active users in India.

