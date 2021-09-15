'Netflix of Bygone Days': Twitter Feels Nostalgic as Doordarshan Turns 62

As Doordarshan completes 62 years since its launch, social media has been revisiting olden times with nostalgia and longing. A time is also a place, and for many people, the public service broadcaster has quite a lot of memories associated with it. The broadcaster tweeted from its official handle, harping upon this note and writing, “#Doordarshan completes its 62 years of its nostalgic Journey, from the time when life was restricted to just one channel. National Broadcaster was founded #OnThisDay in 1959." Netizens were gripped with nostalgia as they reminisced the programmes that used to be aired on Doordarshan, like Chitrahaar, Rangoli, Ramayan, Mahabharat, Chandrakanta and Surbhi. Here are some of the tweets that are being shared widely on the microblogging platform as they perfectly encapsulate the feeling of nostalgia associated with Doordarshan.

“Back in the day of Chitahaar & Chayageet, Ganpati meant guaranteed playing of the song; “Deva ho deva Ganpati deva tumse badhkar kaun” wonder if that movie was a box office hit, but this song was a Ganpati must have," one Twitter user wrote. “As a kid going up in the 80s and 90s, have seen 1 Channel, the joy and happiness when DD2 was launched, BW TV et al," wrote another. “The name #Doordarshan brings back countless sweet memories. Today Doordarshan completed 62 glorious years of touching hearts, transforming lives and building Bharat. The nostalgic feeling attached with it can never be put into words," said the President of Punjab Mahila Congres, on Twitter.

#HappyBirthday #Doordarshan. As a kid going up in the 80s and 90s, have seen 1 Channel, the joy and happiness when DD2 was launched, BW TV et al. https://t.co/MGNvhqAJWJ— Devroop Dhar (@DevroopD) September 15, 2021

The name #Doordarshan brings back countless sweet memories. Today Doordarshan completed 62 glorious years of touching hearts, transforming lives and building Bharat.The nostalgic feeling attached with it can never be put into words. pic.twitter.com/wQGtn1ZOwd — Mamta Dutta (@mamta_duttainc) September 15, 2021

Some were dubbing Doordarshan as the Netflix of their generation.

Doordarshan also asked people on social media to share their memories with it on the occasion of the anniversary, and asked them to use the hashtag “Memories With DD". “#Doordarshan is celebrating its 62nd foundation day today. Please share your memories with #Doordarshan and celebrate with us using the hashtag #MemoriesWithDD," DD National tweeted. The post was soon filled with people sharing their anecdotes and memories of old shows.

Nostalgic 😔 😔. The best used to be when we used to wait for “रुकावट के लिए खेद है”, so that we could rush to get sometime to eat. pic.twitter.com/wcrPAzEWD8— Swati Singh (@singhswati2021) September 15, 2021

Also ever favourite Vikram aur Betaal and gayab aaya pic.twitter.com/tLF6p0PKPx— Swati Singh (@singhswati2021) September 15, 2021

All good memories are tied up with #Doordarshan.. right from the epic 'Shiva taandavam' to Ramayan and eagerly waiting for Chithrageetham on Fridays to catch a glimpse of the then latest Malayalam songs ❤️❤️❤️ #nostalgia #MemoriesWithDD— Vaidehi🇮🇳 (@hoot_watchful) September 15, 2021

Last year, as lockdown trapped us in our homes, Doordarshan emerged as the most-watched channel after bringing back a number of classic shows like Ramayan. Doordarshan also brought back Doosra Keval, Circus and Fauji — serials featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in his early days as an actor. In fact, the rebroadcast of Ramayana, according to media reports, overtook the popular Game Of Thrones in terms of viewership last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here