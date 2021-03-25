Netflix Releases Trailer of 'Life in Colour' with David Attenborough ahead of Earth Day

April 22 is celebrated as ‘Earth Day’ and Netflix has the perfect gift for their nature-loving subscribers on this beautiful event.Life in Color with David Attenboroughis the latest nature documentary to release on Netflix this Spring. The trailer for the colourful visual treat was released by the streaming service yesterday.“Animals use colour for all kinds of different reasons, whether to win a mate or beat a rival, to warn off an enemy, or to hide from one,” begins the impressive voice of Sir Attenborough in the trailer introduction.

The video features colours of nature in all their glory. From bright yellow birds to pale white snow ferrets; from orange and black tigers to neon pink flamingos — animals and birds and insects of all colours from the rainbow and beyond.Take a deep dive in the oceans and fly above the clouds, climb the highest mountains and walk on the lower grasslands to explore the colourful nature.

Have a glimpse at the amazing show here:

People are already super excited for the show as evidenced by the comment section. The trailer has over 43K views within 24 hours.

The show will be a three-part series. Netflix and Sir Attenborough’s previous nature venture,Our Planetwas an overwhelming success. Banking on the same audience interest, this new BBC and Netflix collaboration will bring back the 94-year-old nature historian, narrator, television presenter, and environmentalist to grace our TV screens (or mobile or laptop, or wherever you prefer to stream content).

The nonagenarian will travel the world to discover the how and why of the diverse colours found in the animal kingdom. From Costa Rica to Scotland — you can also travel the globe with Sir Attenborough to discover the various ways animals take advantage of their colours.