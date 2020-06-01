Netflix Responds after Censored Images of Pork from 'Vikings' go Viral on Twitter

The popular Netflix show Vikings recently launched in India. Several scenes from the show were, however, missing.

Even as the show released on Netflix India, many viewers reported that scenes from the show containing nudity and meat were censored from the platform.

It appears that the historical show that premiered on the History TV18, had blurred out the images of two cooked pigs in the episode titled "Murder Most Foul", the sixth in the Nordic drama series. And now, Netflix is using that video to stream on its platform.

An image of the photo by journalist Aroon Deep has been going viral on Twitter.

Netflix India has censored meat (among quite a few other things) from Vikings. Same scene from India and Italy. pic.twitter.com/NXCE9Kzmh4 — Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) May 31, 2020

@NetflixIndia still watching vikings s5 e12 and in one scene cooked meat on the table is censored...?what is up with that! pic.twitter.com/d0vFDxU8aH — Sanjay vg (@SJvg21) April 25, 2020

As per a reports, viewers have been witnessing such deletions since January.

@NetflixIndia Vikings censored on Netflix .... is this Netflix or pvr now? Used to love Netflix for being uncensored and not ruining content.... pic.twitter.com/tl6ZLfbVMI — Eashan Parekh (@EP2511) January 28, 2020

Some even posted images of the show's original version that ran in UAE.

This is from UAE. An Arab country. Not censored here. FYI https://t.co/J68hN0fguE pic.twitter.com/HmkFFIEpv2 — SID (@ssaig) June 1, 2020

Many wondered why the platform was taking a censored copy and could not simply ask the channel for a version of the film where the meat was not removed.

I am against censorship in general - as in, it really, really gets under my skin.

That apart, it is interesting to note just what is being censored. What next, I wonder.https://t.co/JOND066sG0 — oddservations (@AnandaRay17) June 1, 2020

Dear @NetflixIndia if this news is true, you will loose lots of subscriptions including mine.https://t.co/UwmTlS8vS7 — आत्मनिर्भर Godfather (@The_Godfather1) June 1, 2020

However, Netflix has responded to the matter. Aroon Deep also shared the message by the platform on Twitter which cited Netflix's sensitivity to local preferences, needs, laws in the markets that they operate in.

Netflix customer care's comment on this: pic.twitter.com/1ivwhlEq3f — Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) May 31, 2020

This is not the first time that Netflix has come under scrutiny for censorship. In 2019, director Sanal Kumar's film 'Sexy Durga' was refused release by Netflix. The video-streaming platform has formerly been in news for censoring the Jammu and Kashmir map from comedian Hasan Minhaj's comedy show 'Patriot Act'.

