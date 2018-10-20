English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Netflix, Sex, Booze: Things Millennials are Ready to Give Up to Travel the World
That's according to a survey from travel company Contiki, which polled their target market -- consumers aged 18-35 -- on the importance of travel in their lives.
Image: Getty images
Loading...
Netflix, booze, coffee and sex. They're some of the millennials' favorite things which young and mobile consumers are willing to give up if they were offered the chance to travel for six months for free.
That's according to a survey from travel company Contiki, which polled their target market -- consumers aged 18-35 -- on the importance of travel in their lives.
Spotted by Elite Daily, the results of the survey show that the easiest guilty pleasure which millennials are willing to give up starts with their Netflix account, at 80 percent.
That's followed by coffee (77 percent), booze (73 percent) and carbs (60 percent). Interestingly, more than half (57 percent) of the 1,500 US millennials polled also said they'd be willing to forego sex for six months if given the chance to travel the world.
In other findings, the survey also revealed how this demographic prepares for their holidays.
More than half of respondents said they spend up to three hours looking up places to eat and stay while travel planning.
A third of millennials also spend up to four hours scrolling Instagram and watching YouTube videos for travel inspo.
And half of respondents use crowdsourcing websites like TripAdvisor and Yelp to help them make their booking decisions.
That's according to a survey from travel company Contiki, which polled their target market -- consumers aged 18-35 -- on the importance of travel in their lives.
Spotted by Elite Daily, the results of the survey show that the easiest guilty pleasure which millennials are willing to give up starts with their Netflix account, at 80 percent.
That's followed by coffee (77 percent), booze (73 percent) and carbs (60 percent). Interestingly, more than half (57 percent) of the 1,500 US millennials polled also said they'd be willing to forego sex for six months if given the chance to travel the world.
In other findings, the survey also revealed how this demographic prepares for their holidays.
More than half of respondents said they spend up to three hours looking up places to eat and stay while travel planning.
A third of millennials also spend up to four hours scrolling Instagram and watching YouTube videos for travel inspo.
And half of respondents use crowdsourcing websites like TripAdvisor and Yelp to help them make their booking decisions.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
E-Buzz: Big Little Things
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 E-Buzz: Big Little Things
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lottery Jackpot Hits Record $1.6 Billion After No Winners in Friday's Draw
- Jose Mourinho Infuriated as Late Ross Barkley Goal Sees Chelsea Salvage Unbeaten Record
- Director, Producer of Emraan Hashmi's Maiden Production 'Cheat India' Caught in #MeToo Storm
- Bigg Boss 12: Did Anup Jalota Hint at Jalseen's Secret Affair With Sukhwinder Singh?
- Sambar is NOT South Indian and You Should Thank the Marathas
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...