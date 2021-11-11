Netflix docu-series ‘The Unlikely Murderer’ which released on the streaming platform this week has probably solved one of the most high profile murder cases of Sweden. The five-episode series dramatises the assassination of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme which took place on February 28, 1986. Palme was shot dead in the street outside a cinema hall in Stockholm after going for a movie with his wife Lisbet, their son Marten and his girlfriend. The fictional dramatisation of a true crime, dissects the murder mystery that gripped the Nordic nation during the Cold War. In reality, the killer was never found, however, the Netflix series begins with the image of the murderer, who was never proved to have committed the crime, Stig Engström. The crime series has been adapted for screen from the 2018 book, also named The Unlikely Murderer, written by Thomas Pettersson. Petterson had investigated the case thirty years later, leading him to zero in the murder on Stig. A graphic designer by profession, Stig was also known as ‘Skandia Man’.

On the night of February 28, 1986 Palme and his wife walked down a busy street in Stockholm, called Sveavagen and that is when the gunman attacked them from behind and shot Palme in the back. The then Prime Minister of the country succumbed to the gun shot instantly and the weapon of murder was never found. Following this, the investigation agencies were seen making a series of blunders and errors which made the case more complicated. Considering the murder took place at a bustling street, police had a large number of witnesses to question. The confusion and lack of clarity made it a fertile space for multitude of theories to crop up.

According to Euro News, many in Sweden blame the American intelligence service the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency), while others blame the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Considering the murder took place during the Cold War era, many theories have been proposed. However, the Netflix series has blamed Stig for the murder. In 2020, Chief Prosecutor Krister Petersson had also named Stig as the main accused, based on circumstantial evidence. But Stig died in 2000 by suicide, with no charges ever brought against him, and the investigation was closed. In a press conference last year, Petersson said that prosecutors who examined Stig’s statements to police concluded that his version of events did not add up. According to the BBC, the investigators who looked into Stig’s background, the Skandia insurance company employee was accustomed to using weapons, with a history of serving in the army, and was a member of a shooting club. The report also mentions that Stig was critical of Palme’s policies and his relatives said he had a negative view of the prime minister.

