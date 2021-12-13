Squid Game's Ali Has a Crash Course in Korean That's Truly 'Daebak'

You don’t have to be an avid Netflix watcher to know the global phenomenon that Squid Game is. The trending Korean series which became the most watched in Netflix, overtaking Bridgerton, saw the rise of Indian actor Anupam Tripathi too, who played the role of Ali Abdul or Player No 199. The actor went viral for his acclaimed performance in the show and his followers jumped from 3000 to a whopping 4 million on Instagram now, since the show started streaming in September. Anupam played a Pakistani immigrant who is forced to take part in the ‘gambling’ game due to certain circumstances. Now, Netflix India has dropped a video of Anupam taking the South Asian language class for beginners and it’s chef’s kiss (in Korean). Netflix captioned it saying, “If @sangipaiya was our teacher in school, we’d never miss a day.”

He greets viewers with ‘Annyeonghaseyo’ meaning hello in Korean and introduces himself as Squid Game number 199. He then proceeds to explain simple phrases like ‘Neo jjangia’ which means ‘you are awesome.’ From ‘how are you’ to ‘sorry’ and ‘best friend’, Anupam peppers his class with quirky examples from Squid Game too. For instance, he refers to Sang Woo brother, whom he thought was his ‘bae-poo’ or best buddy, and says, “but we all know how that turned out.” JMT or ‘Jon mat taeng’ is delicious, just like a Dalgona cookie, he adds in the video. He even delivers the iconic “main tumse pyaar karta hoon” (I love you) and translates it to Korean, which is ‘saranghae’ or ‘saranghaeyo.’ Anupam signs off with a ‘thank you’ in Korean ‘gamsahamnida.’ Netizens showered love for the Korean class with excitement and heart emojis.

Squid Game is a 9-episode long series on Netflix. In the show, Anupam’s character is one of hundreds knee deep in debt roped into a deadly contest based on Korean playground games. Born and brought up in New Delhi, Tripathi has been living, studying and working in Korea for 11 years now. He told News18, “Till September 17, I knew about 3000 people. A few hours after the show went live, I started getting messages and that has not stopped yet. It was amazing to see my Instagram followers growing from 50,000 to 1 million to 1.5 million and so on. I never expected this sort of response and I am very happy that this happened. People were asking about Ali, my character, first and then about me."

