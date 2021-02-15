Netflix to Zomato, Here's How Brands are Putting the 'Pawri' Meme to Market Use

The 'pawri' trend has certainly caught on with several netizens both from India and Pakistan after Peshawar-based social media influencer Dananeer’s video went viral earlier this month. Hopping on to this trend are some major brands who are marketing their products with the 'pawri' version.

From Swiggy and Netflix to Zomato, the pawri trend has captured the imagination of social media users, who are coming up with their own versions. Dananeer on February 6 uploaded the video of mocking 'borgors' or pretentious Pakistanis who use a heavy western accent to show off their fun times on social media. Since then, the video has garnered over 2.7 million views on Instagram and has even received a musical twist by Yashraj Mukhate, who had earlier created musical memes like 'Rasode mai kon tha' and Shehnaaz Gill's 'Thwada kutta Tommy, sadda kutta kutta'.

Posting a few scenes from Panchayat, Jab We Met, Four More Shots Please, Despicable Me, and Aisha, Amazon Prime India brought in this twist to the pawri meme.

Bringing its own hilarious interpretation to the pawri meme was Netflix that used a few scenes from Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal.

Yeh humari car haiYeh hum haiHope we’re not too late to the parrrrty pic.twitter.com/sfQcOXlODa— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 13, 2021

Promoting safe sex on Valentine's day condom brand Durex India also created its own pawri version. Captioning the post that showed how wearing a condom can cancel the pawri of notorious sperms, Durex India wrote.

For singles who do not have much plans on Valentine’s day, Zomato had this pawri plan.

Meanwhile, Swiggy could also not resist from the pawri and shared how green peas have a better social life than most of us.

The pawri meme also found its way into the Oyo Rooms social media as they shared this post.

While Dominos India had this pizza pawri in plan for its consumers.

Dananeer has also posted a video dancing to Yashraj’s musical version of her viral video. The post was shared on Saturday where she thanked Yashraj for the remix in the caption.