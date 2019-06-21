Take the pledge to vote

Netflix Was Down For a Few Minutes and the Internet Lost its Collective Chill

Popular online streaming platform, Netflix crashed for a few minutes on Friday morning following a site error and the viewers were anything but chill.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 21, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
Netflix Was Down For a Few Minutes and the Internet Lost its Collective Chill
Image posted by @Twinklybird.
The popular online streaming platform, Netflix crashed for a few minutes on Friday morning following a site error and the viewers were anything but chill.

More than 2,000 customers reported seeing a ‘Netflix Site Error’ message on the online streaming service, living them in a fix. While the streaming service was unavailable only for a short while, its absence was noticed and reported both in the UK and US.

The problems were reported by viewers in Brighton, Southampton, Plymouth, Bristol, South Wales, Birmingham, Nottingham, Manchester and Edinburgh, who found a ‘Netflix Site Error’ message on the screen when they tried to log in to their accounts.

The same issue was faced by people across North America, Brazil and Western Europe, when they tried logging to their Netflix accounts.

The error message started to appear on people’s Netflix screens at around 12:15 am. While the reports suggest that almost half of viewers who reported problems said the errors occurred on the website, a third claimed they didn’t get a connection.

Almost one in every subscriber said that they were unable to stream anything on the site.

One Twitter user wrote, “It took Netflix going down for me to realize I have a Netflix dependency,” another user tweeted, “WHY IS NETFLIX DOWN? WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO DO? GO OUT? SEE PEOPLE?”

People also shared memes and graphics to report the issues, clearing showing their dependency on the streaming service.

