Netflix Will be Playing Ads While You're Binge-Watching and the Internet Has Lost its Chill

'You have become the very thing you swore to destroy.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:August 21, 2018, 5:36 PM IST
Image credits: Netflix
Yes, you'll now be spammed with that annoying ad while you binge-watch your favourite show on Netflix.

According to Ars Technica, the online streaming giant confirmed that it is, in fact, testing out a new video ad feature for select users for its original shows and movies. And, unfortunately, these promo videos are going to play while you're completely immersed in your screens.

"We are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster," Netflix said.

To no one's surprise, the feature has left Netflix subscribers, especially the ones personally interrupted by the video promos, raging in anger.

"We're already paying for their service, so it's absolutely appalling that they're trying to slip commercials in. If I wanted commercials, I'd just get cable!," wrote one Twitter user.

"I was already watching netflix, why would I need convincing to watch Netflix? What is next? Cancel a show when someone actually stops a bingewatch for this shit?" wrote another.



















Irked users who spotted the feature took to Reddit to vent their anger.

"Free service with ads, or paid service without. Pick one, or get cut like cable," wrote one user. "This just happened to me as well for the show I am a killer. I was watching Bob's burgers. What the f**k, Netflix," wrote another.

However, the customers can chill as these ads are skippable and the feature isn't permanent yet.

“We are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster,” Netflix told Verge.

The company also said that the testing is limited to a segment of people and to see if the feature benefits them before eventually rolling it out for all.

But if you are that unlucky subscriber who has been chosen to be spammed with trailers, you can still opt out of the feature by trying the step posted by this Twitter user.

