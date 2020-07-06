Netflix's Caption Contest Featuring Kajol from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Sparks 'Dark' Memes

From classic dialogues like "Pyar dosti hai", signature costumes to the catchy songs, the Karan Johar-directed "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" is perhaps one of the most memorable coming-of-age romantic-dramas from Bollywood that managed to capture the imaginations of an entire generation '90's kids'.

And now, Netflix is giving you the opportunity to relive your youth with a creative caption contest that attempts to combine the old and the new.

Taking to the social media platform, the online streaming giant posted a picture of Anjali (played by Kajol Mukherjee) in her iconic pink lipstick, pink band, and pink jacket and asked netizens to "Caption this".

The scene is from the time when Anjali attempts to look like Tina (played by Rani Mukherjee) to get close to Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan), but ended up being made fun of.





While we all felt Anjali's pain at the time, the dejected expression on Anjali's face has now turned into a meme with hilarious captions. Some Netflix users even went as far as to mix genres and add some "Dark" memes to the mix.

When you try to understand Dark series. — Manikanta Reddy (@nameismani9) July 5, 2020

Saw Family tree of Jonas — shalina (: (@I_Shalina) July 5, 2020

The moment When you see Netflix subscription rates.... — Suryas Nikhil (@suryasnik02) July 5, 2020

Ajay Degan asked her to eat Vimal for the first time?? — AutoRaja (@AutoRaja1212) July 5, 2020

When girls see panipuri wale bhaiya adding that special flavour pic.twitter.com/frknB1como — Tejasvi Singh (@tejasvisingh_) July 5, 2020

When U don't remember what was The plot of Dark — Lalit Singh Chauhan (@L0ST_IN_CINEMA) July 5, 2020

Me trying out makeup tutorials and then realizing what a disaster I have done — Akanksha (@sarcasmkithaili) July 5, 2020

