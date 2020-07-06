BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Netflix's Caption Contest Featuring Kajol from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Sparks 'Dark' Memes

Netflix posted a picture of Anjali in her iconic pink lipstick, pink band and pink jacket and asked netizens to "Caption this".

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 6, 2020, 5:31 PM IST
From classic dialogues like "Pyar dosti hai", signature costumes to the catchy songs, the Karan Johar-directed "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" is perhaps one of the most memorable coming-of-age romantic-dramas from Bollywood that managed to capture the imaginations of an entire generation '90's kids'.

And now, Netflix is giving you the opportunity to relive your youth with a creative caption contest that attempts to combine the old and the new.

Taking to the social media platform, the online streaming giant posted a picture of Anjali (played by Kajol Mukherjee) in her iconic pink lipstick, pink band, and pink jacket and asked netizens to "Caption this".

The scene is from the time when Anjali attempts to look like Tina (played by Rani Mukherjee) to get close to Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan), but ended up being made fun of.



While we all felt Anjali's pain at the time, the dejected expression on Anjali's face has now turned into a meme with hilarious captions. Some Netflix users even went as far as to mix genres and add some "Dark" memes to the mix.

