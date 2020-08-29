Netflix's Caption Contest on 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Still Featuring Kajol is a Meme Fest

Netflix India quite regularly posts still from popular movies and asks its users to comment on them. The 'caption this' series of posts has been a frequent thing on Netflix’s social media profile. This time, the platform shared a still from famous Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In the photo, Kajol is seen in a happy and goofy mood and making a face at someone, likely Rahul (SRK). She has short hair and is sporting a black and red DKNY top.

Netflix's 'caption this' post is a meme fest with people channeling their creative best to make it a fun game.

“HAVE I GOT SOMETHING STUCK IN MY TEETH?!!!” wrote one, while another one wrote, “Mom after waking me up saying it's 11am , but it's actually 6 am.” Another user said, “My boss when I am about to leave for home.”

The main aim of posts like these is to get people put on their thinking caps. Such posts do actually receive of a lot of quirky and fun comments.

The 1998 romance film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai stars Kajol as Anjali Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Khanna. If you look closely in the photo, you can also spot his shoulder.Apart from the leading couple, the Karan Johar-directorial starred Rani Mukherji, Salman Khan, Sana Saeed, Anupam Kher, Reema Laggoo, Farida Jalal, Archana Puran Singh, Himani Shivpuri, Neelam Kothari, Nikhil Advani and others.

The movie has been a rage in its own era, and many Bollywood buffs swear by it even today.

The iconic on-screen couple SRK and Kajol was seen in Dilwale. The 2015 romantic action comedy film was produced by Gauri Khan and directed by Rohit Shetty. It was said to be their seventh film together. Apart from them, the movie starred also Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Vinod Khanna, Kabir Bedi and Sanjay Mishra in important roles. The music of the film was composed by Pritam.