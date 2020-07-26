BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Netflix's Caption Contest on Twitter with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar Photograph is a Meme Fest

Netflix's Caption Contest on Twitter with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar Photograph is a Meme Fest

The still is from the title track of the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi has actors Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan dancing on the beach.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 26, 2020, 7:57 PM IST
Share this:

Netflix has kicked off a caption contest on its Twitter handle with a hilarious still from film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The still is from the title track of the film and has actors Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan dancing on the beach. The 2004 RomCom, directed by David Dhawan, had Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

The 'towel dance' step from one of the songs of the film, choreographed by Farah Khan, became a hit. But Netflix decided to go off beat and picked up another song for the caption contest.

Here are some top entries for the caption contest. Take a look:

Looks like Netflix has given us a new meme template!

Next Story
Loading