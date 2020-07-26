Netflix's Caption Contest on Twitter with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar Photograph is a Meme Fest

Netflix has kicked off a caption contest on its Twitter handle with a hilarious still from film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The still is from the title track of the film and has actors Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan dancing on the beach. The 2004 RomCom, directed by David Dhawan, had Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

The 'towel dance' step from one of the songs of the film, choreographed by Farah Khan, became a hit. But Netflix decided to go off beat and picked up another song for the caption contest.

Here are some top entries for the caption contest. Take a look:

Me and my friend after listening #IPL2020 is finally happening https://t.co/fJJVyXvr6r — Priyanshu // On a Ban Again (@thatcosmicsoul) July 26, 2020

The last two molecules of seratonin keeping me going through the day: pic.twitter.com/7W0YBcFpRO — Arch Memesis (@arch_memesis) July 26, 2020

The 0.01% germs after washing hands with dettol — Aditya Manolkar (@AManolkar) July 26, 2020

my two brain cells when heard the news of "corona vaccine to be out in markets soon" — kushagra (@sedlyf33) July 26, 2020

Me and my tanhaai, chilling w eachother. — Purvai Sharmashivam stan♡ (@cosmosandfries) July 26, 2020

My two brain cells when I try to remember an answer in exam — Aman (@PareshanLadka) July 26, 2020

Damadam 'MASK' ALANDAR..PLEASE COVER YOURSELF ...Atleast with a mask !! pic.twitter.com/zy5SHsVUBg — Sevol -N95 Respirator Mask (@sevol_in) July 26, 2020

PUBG mei utrte hi 10 sec baad enemy se milne pr... pic.twitter.com/xAp2bIajQ7 — तुमरे पापा (@pappi_chhodeyyy) July 26, 2020

Me and my best friend meeting after this quarantine — Anusha Malik (@say_meow_meow_) July 26, 2020

Looks like Netflix has given us a new meme template!