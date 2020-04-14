BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Netflix’s ‘Caption This’ Contest Featuring Kajol from K3G Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

In the image, Kajol can be seen clad in a light pink saree and is squinting her eyes suspiciously.

Netflix India’s latest ‘caption this’ contest has got the most creative and relatable side out of the netizens. A picture of Kajol, in which she is squinting her eyes is going viral on social media and the captions to it will surely make you laugh.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Netflix India shared a still from multi-starrer film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The clip is from a scene from Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s house London. It is at this moment that Anjali (Kajol’s character) is dealing with Mrs Sprightly, who comes to drop her child at their place.

In the image, Kajol can be seen clad in a light pink saree and is squinting her eyes suspiciously. The tweet went viral with over 7,000 likes and over 2,100 replies.

Netizens captions ranged from how their mom looks at them to some lockdown humour.

A user dragged Netflix itself in this by captioning it as, “Indians watching Ramayan and Mahabharat on Doordarshan (@DDNational) Le @NetflixIndia*"

Now that the country has been in lockdown since March 25, this lockdown caption does not seem unreal. A person said, “When you saw your neighbor stepping out of house during lockdown.”



Another person who captioned the still on the lockdown theme wrote, “When I see the neighbours jogging, roaming & playing with their kids out on the streets during the #lockdown"



This contest couldn’t have concluded without a caption on the lines of some sibling humour. “When your sibling is surprisingly being extra nice for no reason,” said one of the users who replied on the post.

Some other interesting captions included:


