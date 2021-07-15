CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» Buzz» Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' Gets Emmy Nomination and Desis are Shook
2-MIN READ

Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' Gets Emmy Nomination and Desis are Shook

Credit: Netflix India.

Credit: Netflix India.

Created in the US, 'Indian Matchmaking' followed a Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia, who guided clients in the US and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.

“Hello, I am Sima Taparia from Mumbai." Remember this? ‘Indian Matchmaking,’ a Netflix series that streamed on the OTT platform about a year ago, has just bagged an Emmy Award nomination under the category: Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. ‘Below Deck,’ ‘Becoming RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked,’ and ‘Selling Sunset’ are the other shows that are listed under the same category, reported Rotten Tomatoes. But it was perhaps ‘Indian Matchmaking’ inclusion that made the most noise on microblogging site Twitter. For those who need a refresher, created in the US, the series followed a Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia, who guided clients in the US and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.

The show quickly became a talking point on social media after its release.

RELATED NEWS

While the folks in India who watched the show had strong opinions around the portrayal of Indians and their marriages on it, the series did fascinate the audiences abroad.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that desis are, in fact, shocked that ‘Indian Matchmaking’ is now a part of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

The concepts of matching ‘kundlis,’ finding a girl who has ‘fair skin,’ and then Taparia’s most famous line - ‘You will have to compromise,’ was something nobody wanted to hear last year yet people followed the show religiously for its “cringe-binge" nature.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 15, 2021, 10:39 IST