Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' Gets Emmy Nomination and Desis are Shook

“Hello, I am Sima Taparia from Mumbai." Remember this? ‘Indian Matchmaking,’ a Netflix series that streamed on the OTT platform about a year ago, has just bagged an Emmy Award nomination under the category: Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. ‘Below Deck,’ ‘Becoming RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked,’ and ‘Selling Sunset’ are the other shows that are listed under the same category, reported Rotten Tomatoes. But it was perhaps ‘Indian Matchmaking’ inclusion that made the most noise on microblogging site Twitter. For those who need a refresher, created in the US, the series followed a Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia, who guided clients in the US and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.

The show quickly became a talking point on social media after its release.

it is V entertaining. my friend @TazzyStar says she heard that the creator made this show from the indian diaspora POV and not for the white gaze and it is delightful. although reinforces the caste hierarchies of the most elite/rich indian folks.— Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) July 21, 2020

#IndianMatchmaking im so confused?? Why is akshay’s mom stressing him to get married so his brother can have a kid?? How does that correspond 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/hlSfSqyrZm— mingyu (@delicateloey) July 18, 2020

While the folks in India who watched the show had strong opinions around the portrayal of Indians and their marriages on it, the series did fascinate the audiences abroad.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that desis are, in fact, shocked that ‘Indian Matchmaking’ is now a part of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Indian Matchmaking got an Emmy nomination wtf????— dear diary everyone can read you (@wongcarwash) July 14, 2021

Indian Matchmaking getting an Emmy nom is the kind of encouragement my cringe-sensibility needs, but the rest of the world definitely doesn't.— Farheen Raaj (@BhookiIndian) July 13, 2021

Did y'all know that Indian Matchmaking got an Emmy Nomination.— Sid Kardashian Morrone (@Phew_I_m_gay) July 14, 2021

Indian Matchmaking nominated in the category Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Didn't expect this at all😳#Emmys — Sudeshna (@BhatraiSudeshna) July 13, 2021

"Indian matchmaking is nominated for an Emmy"I guess Sima aunty's stars are aligned afterall— Pratim (he/him) (@simplyeffable) July 14, 2021

WHY IN THE WORLD WAS INDIAN MATCHMAKING NOMAINATED FOR AN EMMY??????? pic.twitter.com/9qNg0jzB33— Rajvi 💀 (@RajviDesai31) July 14, 2021

Indian Matchmaking is up against Drag Race in the Emmys and I’m here for it. Hum exactly wohi hain— drnpr (@tetisheri) July 14, 2021

Why tf did Indian Matchmaking bagged an Emmy nomination? What is happening to Emmys?— Ruchi Gandhi (@ruchigandhi22) July 14, 2021

Indian matchmaking got an Emmy nomination this is a joke lmao— s (@wolfmebh) July 14, 2021

The concepts of matching ‘kundlis,’ finding a girl who has ‘fair skin,’ and then Taparia’s most famous line - ‘You will have to compromise,’ was something nobody wanted to hear last year yet people followed the show religiously for its “cringe-binge" nature.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here