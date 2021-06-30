Netflix's Take on 'Friends' Will Make Fans Want to Relive the Classic Sitcom All Over Again

The American show FRIENDS had an amazing run of ten years and has been a favourite of many even after its wrap up. The iconic gang of Ross, Rachel, Monika, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe gave major friendship goals to a lot of people. These characters and their life situation made their fans laugh and touched their hearts too. Following the ‘Tell me without Telling me’ trend, Netflix asked its followers on Instagram “Tell us you’re a fan of Friends without telling us you’re a fan of Friends”.

The post not just made the fans miss the show but also managed to get some good replies. On one hand, referring to Ross a user said “Pivot”, on the other quoting Phoebe one user said, “I Don’t Even Have a Plan”. Another wrote “My eyes …. My eyes” after seeing the post. Talking of ‘FRIENDS’ and not mentioning its title song would be incomplete, hence one of the users said “I’ll be there for you”. The post got a huge number of comments in just a few hours of posting. Each comment hit a chord in the minds of the fans of the show.

Recently the show unscripted reunion after 17 years of the end of the show created a lot of buzzes. The much-awaited reunion dropped on HBO Max on the 27th of May 2021. The episode was named ‘The One Where They Got Back Together’. It was a roller-coaster ride of emotions when the six main characters of the show sat down and talked about their journey and the bond that they shared both on and off-screen. From making their die heart fans nostalgic to the cast not being able to control their emotions the reunion became as special as the show. The reunion was shot in the same location as the original show. The sets were also designed in the same way as earlier with both Chandler and Joey’s and Monika and Rachel’s apartment along with the Central Perk coffee house.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here