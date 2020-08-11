Netflix's Opening 'Ta-dum' Sound Just Got an Upgrade by Maestro Hans Zimmer

Netflix and chilling a lot lately? We all have been, thanks to the coronavirus lockdown. If you have been binging on Netflix shows you must be well-aware of the 'Ta-dum' sound that plays at the beginning of every show. But this 3-second-long music to our ears may just have had a facelift.

Netflix has commissioned composer Hans Zimmer, famed for creating music for Inception, Gladiator, No Time To Die, to compose a cinematic alternative to this sound. The new upgraded 'ta-dum', which is now 16-second-long clip, was shared on Twitter. Listen to it here:

The Netflix "ta-dum" soundmark is one of the all time greats, but doesn't work as well in a theater because it's only 3 seconds long.So Netflix commissioned Hans Zimmer to extend it for theaters and ... it's ... so ... good.pic.twitter.com/RGw26vCAGY — Siqi Chen (@blader) August 9, 2020

The new version of the signature tune is aimed to make it viable for the cinematic experience, as mentioned by the Twitter user. Amid cinema closures across the world, though, relaxations over awards criteria has meant Netflix is more able to submit its own titles for consideration at the Oscars, said a report.

Hans' fans on Twitter are loving the new music.

This is so amazing! I guess it will be my life's goal to have Hans Zimmer design a soundtrack for when I enter a scene. pic.twitter.com/8CvN5oZFjO — interfsce (@interfsce) August 11, 2020

OK, it shouldn't have, but I have to admit, gave me chills. Stupid Hans Zimmer and his ability to incite emotional response through musical cues! — Pj Perez is dominating with compassion (@PjPerez) August 10, 2020

This gives me goosebumpsssss — Mojo Jojoule (@joulevisabella) August 10, 2020

I'm a sucker for anything Hans Zimmer. Absolute legend. — Mark Hurley (@Markjudehurley) August 9, 2020

What are you more excited about--Netflix's new sound or Netflix playing in cinemas?