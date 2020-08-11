BUZZ

Netflix's Opening 'Ta-dum' Sound Just Got an Upgrade by Maestro Hans Zimmer

The new version of the signature tune is 16-seconds-long and is aimed to make it viable for the cinematic experience.

Buzz Staff
  • Last Updated: August 11, 2020, 12:12 PM IST
Netflix and chilling a lot lately? We all have been, thanks to the coronavirus lockdown. If you have been binging on Netflix shows you must be well-aware of the 'Ta-dum' sound that plays at the beginning of every show. But this 3-second-long music to our ears may just have had a facelift.

Netflix has commissioned composer Hans Zimmer, famed for creating music for Inception, Gladiator, No Time To Die, to compose a cinematic alternative to this sound. The new upgraded 'ta-dum', which is now 16-second-long clip, was shared on Twitter. Listen to it here:

The new version of the signature tune is aimed to make it viable for the cinematic experience, as mentioned by the Twitter user. Amid cinema closures across the world, though, relaxations over awards criteria has meant Netflix is more able to submit its own titles for consideration at the Oscars, said a report.

Hans' fans on Twitter are loving the new music.

What are you more excited about--Netflix's new sound or Netflix playing in cinemas?

