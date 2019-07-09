Netflix's 'Sacred Games 2' Trailer Just Dropped, and the Memes are Already Up on the Internet
As the new season trailer for Sacred Games Season 2 dropped, so did the memes.
Image Credits: Netflix.
Netflix's popular show, Sacred Games, is back.
Season 1 of Sacred Games starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Radhika Apte was a hit when it started streaming on the platform. Now, as Season 2 returns with the added cast of Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin, the trailer for the new show certainly seems promising.
Posted on YouTube, the trailer shows the rise of Ganesh Gaitonde, and what leads up to the events we see in the first season.
As the new season trailer dropped, memes from the trailer instantly started going up on Twitter.
Katekar kidhar hai? #sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/f63LdVt4RX— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 9, 2019
When i see my girlfriend hanging out with someone else#sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/NQx5f1n3Pp— Dipanshu Daga (@DipanshuDaga) July 9, 2019
When you're biggest gangster in India but your parents told you to have a govt job#SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/et96q93WSk— Ank Syal (@ank_syal) July 9, 2019
#SacredGames2 #MissionMangalSaaho, Mission Mangal and Batla House will release on 15 AugMe while watching Sacred Games 2 on 15 Aug :- pic.twitter.com/OA4UbJR9S0— Sky (@SkyTheWraith) July 9, 2019
Students after taking engineering#sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/um1Ja3QyOR— Awara @mustiii (@maymay_4u) July 9, 2019
#sacredgames2Best Friend [ excitedly ] : Bhai pehla relationship kaisa hota h ?Me : pic.twitter.com/jVgShwR23b— !! Vipul Garg 🇮🇳 !! (@tweet0logy) July 9, 2019
Bumrah while bowling to Vijay Shankar in nets #SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/NNRcon5Rb9— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 9, 2019
#SacredGames2 When your non-vegetarian friend gives party but it's Tuesday... pic.twitter.com/AN3yWneBCL— Ashutosh rajpoot (@ashu7r) July 9, 2019
Me preparing for exams 😝#SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/6aoQXscw1o— Spartan 🍁 (@morpheous_001) July 9, 2019
#SacredGames #sacredgames2@Nawazuddin_SAfter knowing the release date and watching trailor of season 2Indians be like: pic.twitter.com/KhhNakup6l— Afzal (@Afzalmeman092) July 9, 2019
Nobody:*Gully Boy ka time agaya*#sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/BPwgMepEyR— Devansh kapoor (@Devanshkapoor02) July 9, 2019
When you find your best friend tagging someone else in posts #sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/eRgxi7T6nY— Jayesh Bairagi (@JayeshBairagi2) July 9, 2019
We don't know 25 din mein 'kya hone wala hai', but did we call this happening.
*Netflix releases #sacredgames2 tralier*Me- pic.twitter.com/FNjZ30VV4z— Darsh Sidhwani (@DarshSidhwani) July 9, 2019
The trailer tells us that the new season will be out on August 15th. Mark your calendars!
