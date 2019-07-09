Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Netflix's 'Sacred Games 2' Trailer Just Dropped, and the Memes are Already Up on the Internet

As the new season trailer for Sacred Games Season 2 dropped, so did the memes.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:July 9, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Netflix's 'Sacred Games 2' Trailer Just Dropped, and the Memes are Already Up on the Internet
Image Credits: Netflix.
Loading...

Netflix's popular show, Sacred Games, is back.

Season 1 of Sacred Games starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Radhika Apte was a hit when it started streaming on the platform. Now, as Season 2 returns with the added cast of Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin, the trailer for the new show certainly seems promising.

Posted on YouTube, the trailer shows the rise of Ganesh Gaitonde, and what leads up to the events we see in the first season.

As the new season trailer dropped, memes from the trailer instantly started going up on Twitter.

We don't know 25 din mein 'kya hone wala hai', but did we call this happening.

The trailer tells us that the new season will be out on August 15th. Mark your calendars!

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram