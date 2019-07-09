Netflix's 'Sacred Games 2' Trailer Just Dropped, and the Memes are Already Up on the Internet

Netflix's popular show, Sacred Games, is back.

Season 1 of Sacred Games starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Radhika Apte was a hit when it started streaming on the platform. Now, as Season 2 returns with the added cast of Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin, the trailer for the new show certainly seems promising.

Posted on YouTube, the trailer shows the rise of Ganesh Gaitonde, and what leads up to the events we see in the first season.

As the new season trailer dropped, memes from the trailer instantly started going up on Twitter.

When i see my girlfriend hanging out with someone else#sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/NQx5f1n3Pp — Dipanshu Daga (@DipanshuDaga) July 9, 2019

When you're biggest gangster in India but your parents told you to have a govt job#SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/et96q93WSk — Ank Syal (@ank_syal) July 9, 2019

#SacredGames2 #MissionMangalSaaho, Mission Mangal and Batla House will release on 15 AugMe while watching Sacred Games 2 on 15 Aug :- pic.twitter.com/OA4UbJR9S0 — Sky (@SkyTheWraith) July 9, 2019

#sacredgames2Best Friend [ excitedly ] : Bhai pehla relationship kaisa hota h ?Me : pic.twitter.com/jVgShwR23b — !! Vipul Garg 🇮🇳 !! (@tweet0logy) July 9, 2019

Bumrah while bowling to Vijay Shankar in nets #SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/NNRcon5Rb9 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 9, 2019

#SacredGames2 When your non-vegetarian friend gives party but it's Tuesday... pic.twitter.com/AN3yWneBCL — Ashutosh rajpoot (@ashu7r) July 9, 2019

When you find your best friend tagging someone else in posts #sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/eRgxi7T6nY — Jayesh Bairagi (@JayeshBairagi2) July 9, 2019

We don't know 25 din mein 'kya hone wala hai', but did we call this happening.

The trailer tells us that the new season will be out on August 15th. Mark your calendars!