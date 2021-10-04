Netflix's 'Squid Game,' Sanjay Dutt's 'Luck' Have the Same Plot? Indians Think So

Netflix’s Squid Game is currently the most popular show on the web. While the show, based on a deadly series of games, continues to stay on top of trends, desis on Twitter pointed out similarities between the plot of Squid Game and the 2009 Bollywood movie, ‘Luck’. In Luck, rich mafia boss Moussa (played by Sanjay Dutt) gives a bunch of people in need of money a chance to earn millions by playing deadly games around each other. The participants include the likes of Imran Khan, Shruti Haasan, Ravi Kishan and Mithun Chakraborty. On the other hand, cash-starved participants play deadly games in Squid Games for a big prize.

As soon as people started noticing the similarities, Twitter was filled with comparisons, with some saying the only difference between the show and the Bollywood film is the budget and that the Netflix show is better written.

Squid Game is currently number one on the streaming giant around the world. The South Korean show debuted less than two weeks ago on the streaming service. The addictive K-drama is raking in viewership globally at a rapid rate such that it might surpass current ranking record holder Bridgerton. Squid Game is tracking to be its biggest show ever and is currently ranking as the number one show on the platform in several countries.

