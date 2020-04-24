BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Netflix's 'Too Hot To Handle' Star Chloe Veitch Has Met Diljit Dosanjh. Here's Proof

Image credits: Instagram.

Image credits: Instagram.

Too Hot to Handle features a bunch of beautiful and single people who are on the show to find their match.

During the ongoing lockdown, a lot of people have turned towards online and digital platforms to pass their day. One of the most popular of these is streaming service Netflix. The OTT platform has shared a series of new shows and movies this month, with reality TV show Too Hot To Handle one of its trending ones.


Apart from the steaminess of the show, one of the participants Chloe Veitch is grabbing headlines these days for all the right reasons. Ever since the streaming of the show, netizens have dug out an old picture from the model’s Instagram account. The picture, clicked in September 2018, shows Chloe posing for a selfie with none other than Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh.


“Good things come to those who put the work in! New project coming soon- @diljitdosanjh,” she captioned it.




Chloe has worked with Diljit in his 2018 music video for Muchh. Here is a look at the song:




Meanwhile, Diljit is busy trying his hands-on cooking these days. His culinary skills are making a buzz, with the Udta Punjab actor experimenting new dishes every day, including chilli paneer and aloo-matar-paneer.


