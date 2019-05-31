Take the pledge to vote

Move Over 'Chowkidar', Netizens Are Now Adding 'Contractor' to Their Twitter Handles. Here's Why

Several fans of Vadivelu, the actor who played Neasamani onscreen, have urged that Twitterati should add the prefix "Contractor" to their handles. In fact, #Vadivelu4life and #VadiveluforPm are also the top trends on Twitter right now. No, we aren't kidding!

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2019, 6:12 PM IST
Since Wednesday, #Pray_for_Neasamani and #Neasamani have been the top trends on Twitter and Facebook. By now, you must be aware of how it all started. An enthusiastic fan shared a video of comedy legend Vadivelu from the Tamil film, Friends. The scene showed Vadivelu getting hit on the head with a hammer.

Now a lot of netizens weren't entirely sure about who Neasamani is and why he's suddenly everyone's talking about him. In fact, some couldn't help but wonder if he was a real person or just a character in a movie.










Now, another trend has been spotted. Several fans of Vadivelu, the actor who played Neasamani onscreen, have urged that Twitterati should add the prefix "Contractor" to their handles. This could be taking a cue for the Bharatiya Janata Party where every member of the party, including our very own PM Modi, had added "Chowkidaar" to their Twitter handles during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.































In fact, #Vadivelu4life and #VadiveluforPm are also the top trends on Twitter right now. No, we aren't kidding!
