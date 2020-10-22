Netizens are Loving This Instagram User's Desi Twist to Famous Powerpuff Girls Costumes

If you are a 90s kid, there is a good possibility that you have seen the popular cartoon show Powerpuff Girls. The show that used to air on Cartoon Network back then still continues to be a fond memory for many people.

For those who may not know about the show, the plot revolves around three girls, named Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup. The three of them have special powers and are basically trying to save the day by fighting the villains.

The reason why Powerpuff Girls is being doing rounds on the internet is because a woman on Instagram has given an Indian twist to it. The video has been shared by an Instagram user named Hamsha Thavaseelan. The video shows how Thavaseelan changes into different outfits to that of Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup.

The video was shared on October 12, and has garnered more than 64 thousand likes along with loads of comments. People have mentioned how apt the attire is and how perfectly she has imitated Powerpuff Girls. Many users have dropped in fire and heart emojis as their appreciation in the comments section.

Some users have also shared who their favourite Powerpuff Girl is. A user wrote, “Your creativity is unparalleled! I love watching your videos.” Another person pointed out how a gesture of Buttercup is not true to her character. She wrote, “Sooo goood!! But you have to redo this!!!!! Buttercup would never blow kisses! She would do a few punch moves! Lol”

A person who was in absolute awe of the video, commented how each and every outfit was upto the mark. She also mentioned that it is difficult to choose any one outfit as favourite because all of them are perfect. She wrote, “I love the Powerpuff Girls and I love every single outfit through and it was too hard to choose."