1-min read

Netizens are Sharing Their 'Rahul Bose Moments' after the Actor Paid Rs 442 for Two Bananas

Rahul Bose wasn't the only one alone who had to pay Rs 442.5 for two bananas, there are plenty others paying jaw-dropping sums for services not even worth that much.

News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
Netizens are Sharing Their 'Rahul Bose Moments' after the Actor Paid Rs 442 for Two Bananas
Video grab of the bill shown in the twitter video posted by Rahul Bose. (Twitter)
Can you recall the number of times you have thought, "Why am I even paying so much for this?" or " Whaaat? That's too much!"

If so it's time for you to share those moments on Twitter with 'My Rahul Bose Moment' and #RahulBoseMoment.

Following the viral video posted by Bollywood actor Rahul Bose, where he reveals the exorbitant amount he was charged for ordering a 'fruit platter' at the 5-star hotel, JW Marriott in Chandigarh, Twitter has now gone trending with #RahulBoseMoment.

Twittertati have tweeted with the hashtag, narrating the number of times they were overcharged for services not worth the humongous amounts.

The 442.5 rupees-fruit platter charged with a GST, was just a plate of two bananas! Have you faced a similar situation too?

| Edited by: Shreya Basak
